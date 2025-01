The Food and Drug Administration said this week that more doses of Eli Lilly’s popular diabetes and weight loss drugs will be in limited supply through the end of June. Johnson & Johnson’s recent bets on heart devices helped boost sales, but the company’s total revenue in the first quarter of the year failed to meet analysts’ expectations. And more than 250 websites that were hawking fake Ozempic and other weight loss drugs got shut down.

Check out those stories and more pharma news highlights.