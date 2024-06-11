The 8 fast food chains with the highest-calorie menu items

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Food

Restaurant chains are offering some calorie-dense products

By
Francisco Velasquez
Wendy’s sign is displayed as customers walk past a restaurant location in Torrance, California.
Wendy’s sign is displayed as customers walk past a restaurant location in Torrance, California.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Fast food can be quick, convenient, and above all, pretty tasty. It’s big business, but it can come at a cost, as prices veer towards “luxury” territory.

Restaurant chains such as Sonic and Burger King offer popular items such as shakes and burgers, but no matter their taste – these items pack calories.

We’ve compiled a list of 8 fast food chains with the highest-calorie menu items, including the specific item, and how many calories it’s stuffed with, according to nutrition database platform Nutritionix.

Crucially, the calorie density of the items below vary by item and portion size. Checking calorie counts can also be a significant source of anxiety. Many health professionals instead encourage intuitive eating and nutrition alongside food enjoyment.

With that in mind, let’s take a look, and happy eating:

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic
Sonic
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)
Burger King

Burger King

Burger King restaurant logo in Krakow, Poland.
Burger King restaurant logo in Krakow, Poland.
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)
3. Dairy Queen

3. Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen logo on side of restaurant building.
Dairy Queen logo on side of restaurant building.
Image: Education (Getty Images)
4. Culver’s

4. Culver’s

Culver’s concrete mixers
Culver’s concrete mixers
Screenshot: Culver’s
5. Checkers

5. Checkers

Checkers
Checkers
Screenshot: Sacramento Business Journal
6. Shake Shack

6. Shake Shack

A Shake Sack sign at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets shopping mall in Central Valley, New York.
A Shake Sack sign at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets shopping mall in Central Valley, New York.
Image: Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)
7. Wendy’s

7. Wendy’s

Wendy’s logo sign is seen in New York.
Wendy’s logo sign is seen in New York.
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)
8. Zaxby’s

8. Zaxby’s

A roadside sign for a Zaxbys Restaurant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
A roadside sign for a Zaxbys Restaurant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Image: toddmedia (Getty Images)
