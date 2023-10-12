Fastenal: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $295.5 million.

The Winona, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

