Dollar Tree was accused of selling lead-tainted products after a recall

The Food and Drug Administration is accusing Dollar Tree of continuing to sell apple sauce with lead contamination in a product intended for children long after the manufacturer recalled it, according to a warning letter the agency posted.



In its letter, the FDA says it continued to find the recalled product on Dollar Tree shelves during audit checks even after numerous attempts to bring the issue to the company’s attention.



The FDA says it became aware of an investigation by North Carolina state agencies in October 2023 involving four children with elevated blood levels, indicating potential acute lead toxicity, and identified the source as WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches. Wanabana initiated a voluntary recall of the product at the end of October 2023. The FDA said it initiated a recall audit check at the Dollar Tree stores in response to multiple reports from local and state officials about the product still being on shelves.



In its letter, the FDA details numerous instances through December 2023 in which the product was still available for sale despite numerous communications and calls with the company. In its letter, the FDA says that following various calls, Dollar Tree did provide information about corrective actions the company said it took regarding the particular recall.



“To date, you have not provided FDA with any information demonstrating that long-term, sustainable corrections have been implemented throughout your organization to prevent adulterated food from being received in interstate commerce and subsequently offered for sale in the future,” the FDA writes.



In a statement provided to Quartz, however, Dollar Tree said it took “immediate action” in October 2023 to execute a recall of the fruit puree after being notified of the issue.

“Dollar Tree is committed to selling quality food and products, maintaining a safe environment for associates and customers, and complying with all laws and regulations,” it said.



Failure of Dollar Tree to respond to the warning letter within 15 days by detailing corrective and preventative steps taken could result in legal action, including seizure and injunction, the letter states.

