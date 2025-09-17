The Federal Reserve is set to announce its September policy decision on Wednesday afternoon, with Wall Street expecting the first interest rate cut of 2025. Both investors and policymakers are focused on the size of the move, widely predicted to be a modest cut of 25 bps. But they’re even more focused on the future: how far and how fast the Fed might go from here.

Whatever happens, the stakes are high. President Donald Trump has relentlessly, openly pressured the central bank to slash rates by far more than Fed officials think is warranted, while simultaneously moving to reshape the board. His top economic adviser, Stephen Miran, was sworn in as a Fed governor just as the meeting began. And Trump continues to fight in court to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook, a case now likely headed to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is trying to hold the line. At 2:30 p.m. E.T., he will face reporters in what may be the most politically charged news conference of his carer, attempting to explain how the central bank is balancing its twin mandates of stable prices and full employment amid ongoing political interference.

Add in relatively stagflationary conditions as measured by jobs numbers and CPI prints, and the pressure on Powell only mounts.

What the data shows right now The Fed has kept rates steady since December, holding tight even as trade policy roiled markets and jobs data began to weaken. August payrolls showed just 22,000 jobs added, with unemployment creeping up to 4.3%. A benchmark revision earlier this month erased nearly a million jobs from prior counts, fueling Wall Street talk of a “jobless expansion.”

Inflation remains stuck around 3%, above the Fed’s 2% target, in part because of Trump’s tariffs and ongoing trade wars. Powell, after months of caution, said in August that indications point to tariffs’ inflationary impact as temporary. But many economists warn that the pass-through effects — rippling out to U.S. households already feeling price pressure—could intensify through September, October, and beyond.

Unrelenting political heat The Fed’s independence is under scrutiny — some say in outright jeopardy — as Trump attacks Powell as “too late” and agitates for faster, steeper cuts. Dramatic stock market moves have followed some of Trump’s more serious attempts to take more control, but the outlook remains murky, with Politico’s Victoria Guida noting that if courts give Trump more authority to remove governors, the balance of power inside the Fed could shift decisively from here.

Stocks set for a sweep? Even as the drama unfolds, markets are racing to price in not just one, but multiple cuts this year. Prediction markets see cuts in October and December as likely if not certain, with some Wall Street economists seeing cuts ahead at every meeting through January.

Meanwhile, stocks are rallying. The S&P 500 hit another record this week, as investors embrace the perhaps uncomfortable truth that bad news for worker — slower hiring, softer wages — is becoming good news for profits. For now, bulls seem happy to run ahead of the Fed rather than waiting to see what happens.

Not every analyst sees rate cuts as a sure thing, however — even on Wednesday. “Markets are treating a 25bp cut as a done deal, but this is a much closer call than the market’s 85%+ probability suggests,” said Board’s chief economist Michelle Green.