Financial Institutions Inc. 8.48% PRF PERPETUAL USD 100 - Series B 1 Class B (FIISO) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 12, 2025

Financial Institutions Inc. 8.48% PRF PERPETUAL USD 100 - Series B 1 Class B (FIISO0.00%) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. filing

The filing details the company's financial performance, including a reported net loss of $41.6 million for 2024, compared to a net income of $50.3 million in 2023. This resulted in a return on average assets of -0.68% and a return on average equity of -8.74%.

Net interest income for 2024 was $163.6 million, a decrease from $165.7 million in 2023. The net interest margin was 2.86%, down from 2.94% the previous year, primarily due to higher funding costs.

The provision for credit losses was $6.2 million, compared to $13.7 million in 2023. Net charge-offs were $8.7 million, consistent with the previous year. Non-performing loans increased to $41.4 million, representing 0.92% of total loans.

Noninterest income reported a net loss of $46.7 million, primarily due to a $100.1 million loss on investment securities as part of a strategic restructuring. This compares to a noninterest income of $48.2 million in 2023.

Noninterest expense increased to $178.9 million from $137.2 million in 2023, driven by a $23.0 million provision for a litigation settlement and a $20.3 million loss from fraudulent activity.

Total assets at year-end were $6.12 billion, with total loans of $4.48 billion. Total deposits were $5.10 billion, a decrease from $5.21 billion at the end of 2023.

Shareholders' equity increased to $569.0 million, reflecting net proceeds from a common stock offering and a decrease in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities.

The company announced an orderly wind down of its Banking-as-a-Service offerings and completed the sale of its insurance subsidiary, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC, generating a pre-tax gain of $13.7 million.

The filing also discusses the company's liquidity and capital management strategies, including maintaining adequate liquidity to meet financial obligations and exploring market expansion opportunities.

