Fireworks are expected to beat $2 billion in sales this Independence Day

Use of the explosives is expected to hit an all-time high on July 4th in the U.S.

Francisco Velasquez
Fireworks are big business.

This year, the coveted past time, and a fixture of American independence, is expected to generate over $2.4 billion in sales during the 2024 fireworks season, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association. That’s a sharp increase from pre-pandemic sales of $1 billion.

The trade association said that despite pesky inflation, supply-chain snarls are soothing, and fireworks are 5% to 10% cheaper for consumers when compared to prices during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Julie L. Heckman, the APA’s executive director, said that fireworks use is expected to hit an all-time high this year as July 4th falls on a Thursday ahead of a long weekend.

Even with a cheaper price tag, consumers should still prioritize safety when using the sparklers and purchase them only through legal means, Heckman said.

“Leave the use of professional fireworks to those who are properly trained and certified,” she said.