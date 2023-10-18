Make business better.™️
First Community: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.8 million.

The Lexington, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 23 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $20.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCCO