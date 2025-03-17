First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (FGBI) reports earnings

In This Story FGBI 0.00%

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (FGBI0.00% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day

The filing reports total assets of $4.0 billion, an increase from $3.6 billion the previous year. Total deposits rose to $3.5 billion, up from $3.0 billion.

DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day

Net loans decreased by $54.9 million to $2.7 billion, with commercial and industrial loans seeing a significant decrease.

Advertisement

The allowance for credit losses increased to $34.8 million from $30.9 million, with a provision for credit losses of $20.0 million recorded for the year.

Advertisement

Net income was reported at $12.4 million, an increase from $9.2 million in the previous year, attributed to higher net interest income and noninterest income.

Advertisement

Net interest income increased to $88.4 million, driven by higher interest income from loans and securities.

Noninterest income rose significantly to $24.7 million, largely due to gains from a sale-leaseback transaction.

Advertisement

Noninterest expense decreased to $77.1 million, with reductions in salaries, benefits, and other operating expenses.

The company reported a net interest margin of 2.47%, down from 2.69% the previous year, impacted by increased interest expenses.

Advertisement

First Guaranty Bancshares maintained a well-capitalized status with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 6.42% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 11.73%.

The company continues to focus on managing interest rate risk and maintaining liquidity, with cash and cash equivalents totaling $564.2 million at year-end.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 17, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.