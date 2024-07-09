EV makers Lucid and Fisker are recalling thousands of electric sedans and SUVs over power issues

In This Story LCID

Lucid Motors and the Fisker Group are recalling thousands of electric sedans and SUVs after the companies discovered issues that could cause a loss of power.



How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

Lucid said it would recall more than 5,200 Air luxury sedans, although just a fraction of them likely have the defect, according to documents posted by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Advertisement

The Californian startup said cars made before December 2022 are susceptible to hardware connection faults, which could open a safety mechanism protecting against high voltage exposure while driving. As a result, the electric vehicle would lose drive power, which could increase the risk of a crash.

Advertisement

Lucid said it released an over-the-air software update on June 24 to fix the issue and will notify vehicle owners who have not already accepted the update by the end of August. The recall comes as the automaker reports strong second-quarter deliveries and restructures its operations. Lucid in May warned it only has enough liquidity to make it through the next 12 months.

Advertisement

And Fisker, the failed EV startup that filed for bankruptcy last month after years of issues, is recalling more than 11,300 Ocean SUVs across the world due to a water pump issue that could cause a loss of power. The automaker issued a stop-sale notice to dealers in the U.S., Canada, and the European Union for the Ocean, its troubled flagship model.

The recall includes 7,545 vehicles sold in the U.S., according to the NHTSA. Fisker said a communication failure with the cabin’s water pump affects Ocean’s high voltage battery management system, cutting off drive power. All units made between February 2023 and March 2024 are affected.

Advertisement

Fisker said it would replace all cabin electric water pumps with new parts for free, according to the recall notice. Owners and dealers will be notified on August 23.

Fisker made just over 10,000 Oceans before it filed for bankruptcy. The SUV has also been the source of more than 100 complaints filed with U.S. regulators, with owners reporting their vehicles suddenly losing power and seeing their cars’ front hoods flying up when driving at high speeds.

Advertisement

During the bankruptcy proceedings, Fisker’s sold SUVs are covered by warranty. But, assuming that the company fails to emerge from bankruptcy, owners will likely find it difficult to find anyone to fix their cars. A group of them recently formed the Fisker Owners Association, which says it will advocate for ensuring continued access to parts and services.