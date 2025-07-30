5 grocery items besides eggs that are more expensive in 2025 New data from the USDA and BLS explains why your grocery bill might be increasing — even if you're cutting back on eggs

Anyone who has been to a grocery store this year knows a carton of eggs costs more than it used to. In fact, egg prices are projected to increase by 24.6% in 2025, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The agency recently released its updated food price outlook, which tracks the cost of everything from beef to sugar, in order to gauge how consumers are being affected. The data shows it's not just eggs on the rise — and things may get even worse in the second half of 2025.

According to the nonpartisan Tax Foundation, President Donald Trump's tariffs on imports from more than 80 countries are set to increase on August 1, and that could drive many grocery bills even higher.

"Much of the attention has focused on how tariffs will impact the manufactured goods sector," the foundation said. "However, a variety of food imports are also impacted by the tariffs, and these will likely lead to higher food prices for consumers."

But even before the new tariffs take effect, prices on many staples are already climbing. Keep reading to see how food costs have changed in 2025 — and what predictions say is still to come.