Ford is recalling nearly 500,000 vehicles that may be prone to brake fluid leaks.

The car manufacturer issued the recall to dealers on Monday citing a brake system defect, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Ford reported that some models including the SUV Edge and Lincoln MKX could have a ruptured hose in the brake system that might cause fluid to leak, which extends stopping distances and increases the risk of a crash.

The NHTSA estimates 1% of the recalled vehicles have the defect, Reuters reported. Ford told the news outlet that it has not received any reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue.

This is the fourth major recall Ford has issued in the last week. The company also recalled more than 355,000 trucks for an issue with the instrument panel display, more than 213,000 vehicles because of faulty tail lights, and 100,900 vehicles for risk of an airbag tear when deployed.

Last month, Ford recalled more than 850,000 cars in the U.S. because of a potential fuel pump failure, AP reported.

In its second-quarter earnings, Ford beat Wall Street’s expectations and reinstated its full-year guidance, despite a $800 million tariff hit. The company reported $50.2 billion in revenue and a net loss of $36 million. In May, Ford had pulled its guidance for the rest of the year due to uncertain tariff impacts.

— Hannah Parker contributed to this article.