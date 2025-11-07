Jimmy Donaldson, the multi-hyphenate entrepreneur better known as social influencer MrBeast, is adding another job to his growing resume: Theme park founder.

Donaldson, in a social media post, announced the forthcoming opening of "Beast Land," on Nov. 13 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The park will be a temporary attraction and will run through Dec. 27.

“Next week Beast Land our brand new theme park opens!!!!” Donaldson wrote in a social media post. “We built custom games modeled after our videos that don’t exist ANYWHERE else and will have the world’s largest prize wall. … I didn’t want this to be like a typical theme park. Thought of things from first principles and created games I would love to play!"

Beast Land won't be a theme park as most people envision them. It will be comprised of two zones: Beast Land and Beast Arena.

Beast Land will be a themed world with rides, games, food and merchandise, he said. Beast Arena will be filled with custom games, such as one called "Tower Siege," where players load balls into catapults to land them in 60-foot tubes for points. Competitors will collect daily prizes and compete for an undisclosed grand prize.

Another attraction called Airmail is zipline-inspired. "I made a game for people that like zip lines called Airmail! you basically have to drop a weighted bag on to a target below. Closer to the middle, the more points you get," he wrote.

Admission to the park will cost $7, but that won't cover rides, games, experiences or other activities. Attendees can also purchase the Beast Mode ticket, which gives access to games, challenges, and 3 rides for $25, or the Beast Mode + ticket, giving you access to everything for $66.

Some fans pressed Donaldson on choosing Saudi Arabia for the park's location, citing the country's history of human rights abuses. Donaldson defended the location, saying it was in the "middle of the world" and that "a majority of my audience is outside America and we have a big middle eastern fan base."