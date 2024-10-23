MrBeast and Logan Paul are taking on Lunchables. But they're already dealing with mold complaints

Some of the most controversial men on YouTube teamed up to try to take down Lunchables. But now mold is standing in their way.



Influencers Logan Paul, MrBeast, and KSI launched Lunchly — a pre-packaged meal intended to be a “better-for-you lunch option” than Lunchables (KHC+1.08% ) — in September, promising to revitalize the packed lunch space.

Enter Youtuber and cookbook author Rosanna Pansino, who over the weekend said when she went to try Luncly, she found mold in her package. The meal kit, she noted, was nowhere close to its expiration date.

Pansino, who has been a longtime critic of Mr. Beast after participating in one of his challenges, said Lunchly was “not safe” for consumption. She was just one of many people who posted videos online of their moldy Lunchly meals. Most appeared to show blue mold in the cheese that comes with the meal.

Lunchly told Fortune that its products undergo rigorous review by health officials. “That process consists of multiple inspections and approvals, including that of the USDA, before any product can even leave the manufacturing facility,” a spokesperson said.

The three influencers behind Lunchly have already found success in the food and beverage industry. KSI – whose real name is JJ Olatunji – and Logan Paul are behind Prime Hydration, which is the official drink of the UFC (EDR+0.40% ). Mr.Beast – whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson – is the founder of Feastables chocolate bars and Mr.Beast Burgers.

The Lunchly kits available on the company’s official website contain Prime drinks and Feastables bars, in addition to a choice of pizza, turkey stack ‘ems, or Fiesta nachos. Lunchly boasts that their products provide more electrolytes, contain fewer calories, and offer “big gestures,” in comparison to their competitor’s “mid moments.”



“We’re bringing the biggest creators together to do something that’s never been done —disrupt the lunch market for kids with healthier, better-tasting options,” Donaldson said in a statement. “Lunchly is all about giving kids a fun, grab-and-go meal that’s not just delicious, but also good for them. We’re here to change what lunchtime looks like for the next generation.”



Lunchly was launched after Lunchables and similar kits were found to contain “relatively high doses of heavy metals,” including lead, in a study conducted by Consumer Reports.

“There’s a lot to be concerned about in these kits,” Consumer Reports registered dietician Amy Keating said in a statement. “They’re highly processed, and regularly eating processed meat, a main ingredient in many of these products, has been linked to increased risk of some cancers.”

— Madeline Fitzgerald contributed to this article.