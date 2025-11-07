The United States was just 42 years old when the first Farmer's Almanac was published in 1818. Ever since then, the publication has been a constant, no matter what ups or downs the country was facing. But that remarkable streak will come to an end next year.

The publishers of the Farmer's Almanac have announced that next year's edition of the publication, best known for its long-range weather predictions, will be its last.

"It is with deep appreciation and heartfelt emotions that we share some sad news with you today," the publication wrote in a social media post. "The 2026 Farmers’ Almanac will be our last edition ever. We are so grateful to have been part of your life. We will miss sharing the unique blend of wit, weather, and wisdom that you’ve grown accustomed to. Our wish for you is to keep tending what’s important. Keep watching the weather and awe-inspiring sunrises and sunsets. Thank you for your support."

The publication did not give a reason for the decision to cease publication. It said the website would be shutting down by the end of the year and all social media posts would be ending but added, "stay tuned here for more updates" at the end of the announcement, which some readers are clinging to in hopes that the end might be more of a transformation.

For more than two centuries, the Farmer's Almanac has offered readers weather predictions for the year to come (which it has claimed were 80% accurate but a 2010 University of Illinois study found to be closer to 52%), gardening advice and astronomical tips.

"We’re grateful to have been part of your life and trust that you’ll help keep the spirit of the Almanac alive," wrote editor Sandi Duncan and editor emeritus Peter Geiger to readers. "So go ahead—plant your peas when the daffodils bloom. Watch for a red sky at night. Tell the kids how granddad always swore by the Almanac. That’s how our story stays alive."

The Farmer's Almanac is different from The Old Farmer's Almanac, a separate publication that has been around since 1792. That publication will continue.