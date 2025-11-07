The 5 greenest states in America — and the 5 least green

The 5 greenest states in America — and the 5 least green To see which states are leading the charge, WalletHub compared across two key areas: home energy efficiency and auto energy efficiency

Between keeping the lights on and filling up the gas tank, energy costs can take a serious bite out of household budgets.

The Department of Energy estimates the typical American family spends about $5,000 each year on energy, when you factor in utilities, fuel, and oil. But small changes in efficiency can lead to big savings.

To see which states are leading the charge in cutting consumption, WalletHub compared 48 states across two key areas: home energy efficiency and auto energy efficiency. (Alaska and Hawaii were excluded due to data limitations.)

Analysts looked at residential energy use relative to local weather conditions and transportation patterns such as average miles driven and vehicle fuel efficiency.

“Energy efficiency doesn’t just help save the planet—it also helps save you money by lowering the amount of electricity, gas, oil or other types of energy you need to consume,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “While there are some steps you can take to become more energy-efficient on your own, living in the right area can give you a big boost.”

Continue reading to see which states made the top and bottom of the list.