The 5 greenest states in America — and the 5 least green
To see which states are leading the charge, WalletHub compared across two key areas: home energy efficiency and auto energy efficiency
Between keeping the lights on and filling up the gas tank, energy costs can take a serious bite out of household budgets.
The Department of Energy estimates the typical American family spends about $5,000 each year on energy, when you factor in utilities, fuel, and oil. But small changes in efficiency can lead to big savings.
To see which states are leading the charge in cutting consumption, WalletHub compared 48 states across two key areas: home energy efficiency and auto energy efficiency. (Alaska and Hawaii were excluded due to data limitations.)
Analysts looked at residential energy use relative to local weather conditions and transportation patterns such as average miles driven and vehicle fuel efficiency.
“Energy efficiency doesn’t just help save the planet—it also helps save you money by lowering the amount of electricity, gas, oil or other types of energy you need to consume,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “While there are some steps you can take to become more energy-efficient on your own, living in the right area can give you a big boost.”
5th Most Energy-Efficient: Massachusetts
Massachusetts rounds out the top five thanks to its strong transportation habits. It ranks first in auto energy efficiency, with residents driving fewer miles per year and using less gas than most other states. Its dense urban areas and solid public transit options help make that possible.
4th Most Energy-Efficient: New York
New York earns high marks for auto efficiency, coming in second nationwide. Between well-developed public transit and compact city living, residents in much of the state rely less on personal vehicles, which keeps energy consumption in check despite the state’s cold winters.
3rd Most Energy-Efficient: Washington
Washington combines low residential energy use with strong transportation performance. Homes in the Evergreen State consume relatively little energy for their climate, and drivers travel fewer miles per year than nearly anywhere else in the country.
2nd Most Energy-Efficient: California
California’s mild weather and focus on sustainability help it take second place. The state has the lowest residential energy consumption per capita in the U.S., and its residents drive fewer miles annually than all but four states.
Most Energy-Efficient: Vermont
Vermont tops the list as the most energy-efficient state overall. Vermonters boast the highest vehicle fuel efficiency in the nation and the second-best home energy efficiency.
5th Least Energy-Efficient: Arkansas
Arkansas suffered from a poor overall showing, with low scores in both home efficiency and auto energy, securing it its fifth-to-last place spot.
4th Least Energy-Efficient: Mississippi
Mississippi ranks near the bottom in both home and auto categories, with high residential energy use and lower-than-average vehicle efficiency.
3rd Least Energy-Efficient: Alabama
Alabama struggles with energy efficiency across the board. The state’s hot climate increases air-conditioning demand, and its drivers log significant miles each year, lowering fuel efficiency overall.
2nd Least Energy-Efficient: West Virginia
West Virginia’s older housing stock and hilly terrain work against efficiency, placing it among the least energy-conscious states. It also ranks near the bottom for auto efficiency.
Least Energy-Efficient: South Carolina
South Carolina ranks last among the 48 states studied, with the lowest overall efficiency score. High household energy consumption thanks to hot humid weather and limited public transportation options make it the least efficient state in the country, according to WalletHub’s analysis.