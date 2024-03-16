Ford's Chicago Assembly just turned 100. Here are the models it made

Not many things — and certainly not many people — make it to 100 years old; a lot can happen in that time.

Advertisement

But on March 3, Ford Motor Co.’s Chicago Assembly Complex (CAP) hit that milestone. The CAP is one of Ford’s oldest plants, its longest continuously-running factory in the U.S., and one of the oldest auto plants in the country, although Stellantis’s facility in Toledo, Ohio, has a few decades on it.



The facility at E. 130th Street and Torrence Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, has built millions of cars over the past 100 years and employed thousands of people. As of August 2023, some 4,800 people with staff represented by the United Auto Workers are employed at the 113-acre plant.

“So much Ford history has been made here… from Model Ts in 1924 to Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators in 2024!” Ford CEO Jim Farley posted on X on March 12. “Thank you to the nearly 5K team members at CAP today for being a part of Ford history.”

It’s hard to encapsulate 100 years of time, money, and labor in a short tweet. But, with some extra space provided, check out the slideshow above for the cars made at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Complex.