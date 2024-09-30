Ford is trying to sweeten the deal to sell EVs

Ford (F+1.26% ) is trying to sweeten the deal for people who buy EVs as it struggles to sell electric F150 trucks and Mustangs.

The automaker announced a new program called the Ford Power Promise on Monday, where anyone who buys or leases an electric vehicle from Ford will get a free home charger and a complimentary installation.

Ford also said it would now provide an eight-year or 100,000-mile warranty for every battery in an electric vehicle and 24/7 roadside guidance and support.

The move is a play to convince more people to switch to EVs, which has proven to be a tough task for the automaker.

“Absolutely, we’re trying to grow our business but the best way we can grow our business is to serve our customers well,” Marin Gjaja, the chief operating officer for Ford’s Model e EV business, told CNBC. “Filling up at home is really key, but so is confidence in the durability and life of the battery.”

Gjaja told CNBC (CMCSA-5.47% ) the new program is “great for our customer, but we also think the way it’s set up, it’ll provide education for shoppers and intenders as well,”

The goal, he said, is “trying to get people off the fence” and make the switch to an EV.

Ford has been desperate to increase its EV sales and even changed internal policy to try to convince managers at the company to lease electric vehicles instead of gas-powered ones. But it hasn’t seen much luck. In May, the company began slashing orders from battery suppliers, Bloomberg reported, as it was reportedly losing about $100,000 per EV in the first quarter.