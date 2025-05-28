Walmart, Ford, and more companies raising prices because of tariffs

President Donald Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs have draped the economy in uncertainty.

Because of this, some companies have simply resorted to tossing earnings guidance and raising prices to absorb whatever comes the market’s way.

“When a single tariff announcement can erase trillions in market value overnight, who can blame finance leaders for tossing their annual forecasts out the window?” Sunil Rajasekar, CEO of fintech platform Billtrust, tells Quartz.

Rajasekar says the companies that are successful survivors are the ones that are adapting. “The winners in this environment aren’t just hunkering down. They’re building resilience while still investing strategically,” he says. “They’re staying nimble enough to pivot when the next policy tweet sends markets into a tailspin.”

Here are some companies raising prices to stay ahead of the tariffs.

Nikon

Nikon USA announced Tuesday that price increases are coming on some of its camera models beginning on June 23, thought it has not said which. The company pointed to the tariffs directly in a press release announcing the price changes last week. “We will be carefully monitoring any tariff developments and may adjust pricing as necessary to reflect the evolving market conditions,” Nikon said.

Walmart

Walmart (WMT+0.77% ) announced April 15 it would increase prices because Trump’s tariffs were “too high,” especially when it came to products manufactured in China.

“We will do our best to keep our prices as low as possible. But given the magnitude of the tariffs, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins,” Walmart CEO Douglas McMillon said in an earnings call.

Mattel

The toy manufacturer announced on May 6 that it was going to raise prices for toys sold in the U.S. to offset higher costs related to Trump’s tariffs.

Mattel (MAT+0.16% ) told the Associated Press earlier this month that even with price increases, it expects 40% to 50% of its toys will cost $20 or less.

Meanwhile, Trump warned that kids would see fewer doll choices this year.

Stanley Black & Decker

The tool company announced on April 30 that it was hiking prices due to tariffs.

“In light of the current environment, we are accelerating adjustments to our supply chain and exploring all options as we seek to minimize the impact of tariffs on end users while balancing the need to protect our business and our ability to innovate for years to come,” the company said in a press release. “With that in mind, we implemented an initial price increase in April and notified our customers that further price action is required.”

Ford

Ford’s (F-2.22% ) CFO Sherry House said it expects to hike its U.S. car prices by as much as 1.5% in the second half of 2025 due to tariffs.

The carmaker extended its “employee pricing” offer through July as consumers scurried to buy cars ahead of Trump’s tariffs.

Proctor & Gamble

The consumer packaged goods company behind Crest toothpaste, Tide detergent and other household staples said it is being forced to raise prices, despite attempting to avoid the tariff’s effects.

P&G’s CFO Andre Schulten said an April earnings call that shoppers will likely see increased prices by July.

“And then as we’re looking at this year as a base, so fiscal 2025 as a base, how much more incremental, how many more incremental levers are there to pull as we look at next year in terms of either offsetting the incremental cost of tariffs or, you know, demand begins to be subdued.”