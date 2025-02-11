Earnings Snapshots

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) reports earnings

The report was filed on February 11, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
FSP0.00%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP0.00%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

President Trump could act as a bridge between Sam Altman and Elon Musk, exec says
Here's where you can expect to feel the cost of tariffs, from cars to soda cans
Your Valentine's Day bouquet is racking up frequent flyer miles
Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing reports total revenues of $120.1 million, a decrease from $145.7 million in the previous year, primarily due to the sale of properties and lease expirations.

Suggested Reading

President Trump could act as a bridge between Sam Altman and Elon Musk, exec says
Here's where you can expect to feel the cost of tariffs, from cars to soda cans
Your Valentine's Day bouquet is racking up frequent flyer miles
Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Total expenses decreased to $152.8 million from $171.0 million, attributed to lower real estate operating expenses and depreciation from property dispositions.

Advertisement

Related Content

Which sectors could be hit hardest by Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs? A Deutsche Bank exec weighs in
Ford's CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry. Here’s what it means for investors

Related Content

Which sectors could be hit hardest by Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs? A Deutsche Bank exec weighs in
Ford's CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry. Here’s what it means for investors

The company reported a net loss of $52.7 million, compared to a net loss of $48.1 million in the prior year.

Advertisement

Cash provided by operating activities was $9.0 million, while cash used in investing and financing activities was $70.3 million and $164.5 million, respectively.

Advertisement

As of December 31, 2024, Franklin Street Properties owned and operated a portfolio of 14 properties and one consolidated Sponsored REIT.

The company continues to focus on its strategy of property dispositions and leasing vacant space to increase shareholder value.

Advertisement

The filing details various financial agreements, including amendments to the BMO Term Loan, BofA Term Loan, and Senior Notes.

Franklin Street Properties does not anticipate cash dividend payments to common stockholders in excess of $0.01 per share, except as necessary to maintain REIT status.

Advertisement

The company acknowledges ongoing uncertainties related to the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic conditions on its operations.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Franklin Street Properties Corp. annual 10-K report dated February 11, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.