The 10 friendliest colleges in America

Kansas State University consistently ranks as both one of the happiest and one of the friendliest colleges in the U.S.

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 10 friendliest colleges in America
Screenshot: IMDb/MGM

It’s no secret that college is a stressful time: students are plunged into a unique social environment and given new financial and academic responsibilities – while in many cases, living away from home for the first time ever.

And while people like to envision the college years as a time of carefree socialization, it can also be a period fraught with interpersonal anxieties, brought on by competitive and confusing cultures.

When high school seniors are planning the next four years of their lives, it’s important to keep in mind that their school’s social atmosphere can matter just as much as the available academic and professional opportunities.

It is for this reason that in the annual Princeton Review (TPC) surveys, the education services company asks university students how strongly they agree with the statement, “Students here are extremely friendly.”

Kansas State University consistently ranks as both one of the happiest and one of the friendliest colleges in the United States.

“As you walk across campus, it’s clear, in the way that students are always laughing, waving, smiling and catching up with each other,” student body president Paige Vulgamore said in a press release. “The joyful and welcoming atmosphere we have at K-State is truly something special — you feel it the moment you step on campus, and that feeling stays with you.”

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 friendliest colleges in America, according to the Princeton Review.

10. Clemson University

Image for article titled The 10 friendliest colleges in America
Photo: Clemson University

Where is it?

Clemson, South Carolina

What kind of school is it?

Clemson is a public, coeducational research university.

How many students attend?

23,401

9. Pitzer College

Image for article titled The 10 friendliest colleges in America
Photo: Pitzer College

Where is it?

Claremont, California

What kind of school is it?

Pitzer is a private, coeducational liberal arts college.

How many students attend?

1,242

8. Washington State University

Image for article titled The 10 friendliest colleges in America
Photo: Washington State University

Where is it?

Pullman, Washington

What kind of school is it?

Washington State is a public, coeducational research university.

How many students attend?

21,923

7. Emory University

Image for article titled The 10 friendliest colleges in America
Photo: Emory University

Where is it?

Atlanta, Georgia

What kind of school is it?

Emory is a private, coeducational research university.

How many students attend?

7,407

6. Auburn University

Image for article titled The 10 friendliest colleges in America
Photo: Auburn University

Where is it?

Auburn, Alabama

What kind of school is it?

Auburn is a public, coeducational research university.

How many students attend?

27,907

5. Hampden-Sydney College

Image for article titled The 10 friendliest colleges in America
Photo: Hampden-Sydney College

Where is it?

Hampden-Sydney, Virginia

What kind of school is it?

Hampden-Sydney is a private liberal arts college for men.

How many students attend?

876

4. Wheaton College

Image for article titled The 10 friendliest colleges in America
Photo: Wheaton College

Where is it?

Wheaton, Illinois

What kind of school is it?

Wheaton College is a coeducational, Evangelical Christian liberal arts college.

How many students attend?

2,119

3. Claremont-McKenna College

Image for article titled The 10 friendliest colleges in America
Photo: Claremont McKenna College

Where is it?

Claremont, California

What kind of school is it?

Claremont-McKenna is a private, coeducational liberal arts college.

How many students attend?

1,390

2. Hillsdale College

Image for article titled The 10 friendliest colleges in America
Photo: Hillsdale College

Where is it?

Hillsdale, Michigan

What kind of school is it?

Hillsdale is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college.

How many students attend?

1,688

1. Kansas State University

Image for article titled The 10 friendliest colleges in America
Photo: Kansas State University

Where is it?

Manhattan, Kansas

What kind of school is it?

Kansas State University is a public, coeducational research university.

How many students attend?

15,650

