It’s no secret that college is a stressful time: students are plunged into a unique social environment and given new financial and academic responsibilities – while in many cases, living away from home for the first time ever.

Advertisement

And while people like to envision the college years as a time of carefree socialization, it can also be a period fraught with interpersonal anxieties, brought on by competitive and confusing cultures.

When high school seniors are planning the next four years of their lives, it’s important to keep in mind that their school’s social atmosphere can matter just as much as the available academic and professional opportunities.

It is for this reason that in the annual Princeton Review (TPC) surveys, the education services company asks university students how strongly they agree with the statement, “Students here are extremely friendly.”

Kansas State University consistently ranks as both one of the happiest and one of the friendliest colleges in the United States.

“As you walk across campus, it’s clear, in the way that students are always laughing, waving, smiling and catching up with each other,” student body president Paige Vulgamore said in a press release. “The joyful and welcoming atmosphere we have at K-State is truly something special — you feel it the moment you step on campus, and that feeling stays with you.”

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 friendliest colleges in America, according to the Princeton Review.