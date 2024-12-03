Frontier is adding first-class seats because even budget airlines need wealthy fliers

Ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines (ULCC-2.90% ) will begin offering first-class seats as it looks to appeal to a broader passenger base.



Included in a slate of new offerings set to roll out next year, Frontier announced Tuesday that the first two rows of its aircraft will be comprised of “luxurious, spacious seats” starting in late 2025. The premium seats will still be available at Frontier’s “trademark affordable prices,” the airline said.

“We’ve listened to customers, and they want more - more premium options, like first class seating, attainable seat upgrades, more free travel for their companions, and the ability to use miles on more than just airfare,” said Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines, in a statement.

In early 2025, members of the airline’s Elite Gold tier and higher will receive complimentary seat upgrades, including for the new first class seating, the Denver-based airline said Monday. Platinum and Diamond Elite members will also be able to fly with a companion at no extra cost starting in mid-2025.

Shares of Frontier rose more than 1% in pre-market trading Tuesday. The company’s stock is up 15% year-to-date, and closed out Monday at $6.13 per share.

This comes just weeks after ultra-low-cost competitor Spirit Airlines rocked the industry by filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Although Spirit passengers can continue flying and booking with the carrier throughout the bankruptcy process, which expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2025, the decision could be good for Frontier and rival JetBlue (JBLU-5.63% ).

Spirit first sought to merge with Frontier in 2022 but called things off when a (financially) sweeter courtship with JetBlue came along. A federal judge struck down that combination on antitrust grounds, sending Spirit to try and patch things up with Frontier. After yet another failed merger attempt, Spirit declared bankruptcy.

On an available-seat-mile basis — industry shorthand for how many potential customers can be flown over a given distance — Frontier and JetBlue stand to gain the most if Spirit dramatically cuts its capacity given the overlap in their routes.

— Melvin Backman contributed to this article.