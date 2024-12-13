The FTC's big win, Kroger and Albertsons big beef, and Costco's membership fee hikes: Retail news roundup

On Jan. 1, 2025, millions of U.S. workers will see a boost in their paychecks as the minimum wage increases in 21 states, according to the National Employment Law Project (NELP). In a major victory for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a federal judge temporarily blocked the $25 billion Kroger-Albertsons merger. This led Albertsons to sue Kroger, accusing it of failing to make the “best efforts” to complete the deal, ultimately calling off the merger. Meanwhile, U.S. online grocery shopping continues to grow, with sales nearly reaching $10 billion in November. Check out those stories and more retail news highlights from this week.
In a major victory for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Biden Administration, a federal judge has temporarily blocked the $25 billion merger between grocery giants Kroger (KR) and Albertsons (ACI), citing concerns over the impact on competition.
Costco (COST) reported better-than-expected earnings on Thursday, fueled by solid revenue growth, strong e-commerce performance, and increased membership fees. The results extend a strong year for the retailer, whose shares have climbed nearly 50% in 2023, compared to the S&P 500's 27% gain. The stock closed at $988.39.
Albertsons (ACI) has filed a lawsuit against Kroger (KR), accusing the grocery giant of failing to uphold its contractual obligations during their planned $24.6 billion merger, prompting Albertsons to back out of the deal.
Amazon’s (AMZN) popular $25 flight deal is back.
Small business owners who fail to meet a new federal reporting requirement could face fines of up to $10,000.
The U.S. online grocery market reached a staggering $9.6 billion in sales in November, marking a 17.8% increase over the previous year.