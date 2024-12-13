DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The FTC's big win, Kroger and Albertsons big beef, and Costco's membership fee hikes: Retail news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

The FTC's big win, Kroger and Albertsons big beef, and Costco's membership fee hikes: Retail news roundup

Plus, the minimum wage will increase in 21 states next year

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The FTC&#39;s big win, Kroger and Albertsons big beef, and Costco&#39;s membership fee hikes: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: Bloomberg, Chip Somodevilla, Justin Sullivan, Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times

On Jan. 1, 2025, millions of U.S. workers will see a boost in their paychecks as the minimum wage increases in 21 states, according to the National Employment Law Project (NELP). In a major victory for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a federal judge temporarily blocked the $25 billion Kroger-Albertsons merger. This led Albertsons to sue Kroger, accusing it of failing to make the “best efforts” to complete the deal, ultimately calling off the merger. Meanwhile, U.S. online grocery shopping continues to grow, with sales nearly reaching $10 billion in November. Check out those stories and more retail news highlights from this week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The minimum wage will increase in 21 states next year. Here’s what to know

The minimum wage will increase in 21 states next year. Here’s what to know

A “consultation” sign at the pharmacy window inside a Walgreens in Los Angeles, California.
A “consultation” sign at the pharmacy window inside a Walgreens in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

On Jan. 1, 2025, millions of workers across the U.S. will see their paychecks grow as the minimum wage rises in 21 states. — Francisco Velasquez

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The Kroger-Albertsons grocery merger was blocked in a big win for the FTC

The Kroger-Albertsons grocery merger was blocked in a big win for the FTC

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan prepares to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.
Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan prepares to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.
Image: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

In a major victory for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Biden Administration, a federal judge has temporarily blocked the $25 billion merger between grocery giants Kroger (KR) and Albertsons (ACI), citing concerns over the impact on competition.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Costco earnings top expectations as membership fees climb

Costco earnings top expectations as membership fees climb

A Costco in Richmond, California.
A Costco in Richmond, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Costco (COST) reported better-than-expected earnings on Thursday, fueled by solid revenue growth, strong e-commerce performance, and increased membership fees. The results extend a strong year for the retailer, whose shares have climbed nearly 50% in 2023, compared to the S&P 500's 27% gain. The stock closed at $988.39.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Albertsons is suing Kroger and calling off their grocery mega-merger

Albertsons is suing Kroger and calling off their grocery mega-merger

A shopper visits Albertsons in Los Angeles, CA.
A shopper visits Albertsons in Los Angeles, CA.
Image: Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times (Getty Images)

Albertsons (ACI) has filed a lawsuit against Kroger (KR), accusing the grocery giant of failing to uphold its contractual obligations during their planned $24.6 billion merger, prompting Albertsons to back out of the deal.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Amazon’s $25 flight deal is back. Here’s what you need to know

Amazon’s $25 flight deal is back. Here’s what you need to know

Amazon fulfillment center in France.
Amazon fulfillment center in France.
Image: Benjamin Girette (Getty Images)

Amazon’s (AMZN) popular $25 flight deal is back.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Small businesses could face $10,000 fines for missing a key reporting deadline

Small businesses could face $10,000 fines for missing a key reporting deadline

Image for article titled The FTC&#39;s big win, Kroger and Albertsons big beef, and Costco&#39;s membership fee hikes: Retail news roundup
Image: Douglas Sacha (Getty Images)

Small business owners who fail to meet a new federal reporting requirement could face fines of up to $10,000.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Walgreens shares jump 20% on talks of sale to private equity firm

Walgreens shares jump 20% on talks of sale to private equity firm

Pharmacy signs at a Walgreens in Los Angeles, California.
Pharmacy signs at a Walgreens in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Christopher Lee (Getty Images)

Walgreens (WBA) stock jumped more than 20% on Tuesday after reports surfaced that the pharmacy giant is in talks to sell its business to private equity firm Sycamore Partners.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Online grocery sales surge to nearly $10 billion in November, study shows

Online grocery sales surge to nearly $10 billion in November, study shows

An Amazon employee delivers Amazon Fresh food orders purchased online through Prime.
An Amazon employee delivers Amazon Fresh food orders purchased online through Prime.
Image: Deb Cohn-Orbach/UCG/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

The U.S. online grocery market reached a staggering $9.6 billion in sales in November, marking a 17.8% increase over the previous year.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement