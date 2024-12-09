Amazon's $25 flight deal is back. Here's what you need to know

In This Story AMZN +1.07%

Amazon’s (AMZN+1.07% ) popular $25 flight deal is back.

The deal has returned via a partnership with discounted travel platform StudentUniverse. The limited-time offer, exclusive to Prime Young Adults members between the ages of 18-24, runs until Dec. 13.

“The holidays are a time to gather with loved ones and make memories,” said Carmen Nestares, Amazon’s vice president of U.S. prime and marketing tech. “We’re thrilled to make flying more affordable for young adults who want to spend this special time with family and friends.”

The promotion includes 5,000 tickets, with 1,000 tickets released daily starting at 1 p.m. ET. The tickets are valid for domestic U.S. flights between Dec. 9, 2024 and Jan. 14, 2025, Amazon noted.

While the $25 deal covers the cost of the airfare, additional costs like baggage fees, travel insurance, car rentals, and accommodations are not included. The deal applies only to basic economy and main cabin seats, and excludes premium, business, and first-class options.

Traveling during the holiday season can be challenging, especially with rising prices. This is particularly tough for young adults trying to stick to a budget. A recent survey revealed that 66% of Gen Z expects to go into debt during the holidays, with one-third of that spending being on travel, the company added.

For eligible customers who aren’t Prime members, Amazon is currently offering a six-month free trial of the Prime Young Adults membership through Grubhub. After the trial, the membership costs $7.49 per month or $69 per year.

Amazon’s latest offering comes on the heels of its massive wins during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which the company says marked “its biggest holiday shopping event ever,” with record sales and the highest number of items sold.