The funniest Super Bowl ads

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night, in a 25-22 thriller against the San Francisco 49ers that made them the first team in two decades to win back-to-back NFL championships.

And in between the action of the very long overtime game, some of the biggest brands in the US shelled out some of the biggest bucks for advertising airtime that cost $7 million for a 30-second spot. For the most part, the commercials on advertising’s biggest night of the year kept it heavy on celebrities, and light on politics.

Here are some of the funniest 2024 Super Bowl ads.