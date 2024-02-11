The funniest Super Bowl ads

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Business News

Some of the biggest brands in America shelled out $7 million apiece for just 30 seconds of airtime. And some were pretty funny

ByQuartz Staff
Dunkin Super Bowl ad with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Tom Brady, and Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck returned to the Super Bowl ad screen for Dunkin’ — this time with Matt Damon, Tom Brady, and Jennifer Lopez.
Image: Dunkin’

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night, in a 25-22 thriller against the San Francisco 49ers that made them the first team in two decades to win back-to-back NFL championships.

And in between the action of the very long overtime game, some of the biggest brands in the US shelled out some of the biggest bucks for advertising airtime that cost $7 million for a 30-second spot. For the most part, the commercials on advertising’s biggest night of the year kept it heavy on celebrities, and light on politics.

Here are some of the funniest 2024 Super Bowl ads.

Ben Affleck is back for Dunkin’

Dunkin’ ‘The DunKings’ ft Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Tom Brady, Jack Harlow, Jennifer Lopez, & Fat Joe

Perhaps the funniest of the night was “The DunKings” from Dunkin’.

Dunkin’ Donuts made its Super Bowl ad debut last year with Ben Affleck. The actor was back this year, this time alongside stars including Matt Damon, Tom Brady — and even Jennifer Lopez.

Arnold Schwarzenegger struggles with the State Farm slogan

Like a Good Neighbaaa (:60) | feat. Arnold Schwarzenegger & Danny DeVito | State Farm® Commercial

Arnold Schwarzenegger burned through many comedic takes trying to pronounce the word “neighbor” in State Farm’s slogan. He finally got some help at the end from his long-ago Twins co-star Danny DeVito.

Fans of a certain classic Simpsons episode may recognize the bit.

Christopher Walken gets in on the joke for BMW

BMW USA | Christopher Walken in “Talkin Like Walken” (ft. Usher)

People across the internet have long enjoyed impersonating actor Christopher Walken.

For BMW’s Super Bowl ad, he got in on the joke.

Jennifer Aniston and others get forgetful for Uber Eats

DON’T FORGET UBER EATS

Uber Eats really wants viewers to remember how much it delivers.

So it had a whole bunch of celebrities forget things they knew to make room for that.

