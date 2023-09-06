Make business better.™️
GameStop: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GameStop Corp. (GME) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The video game retailer posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.