Credit scores are a numerical rating that lenders use to assess a consumer's creditworthiness. Whenever someone applies for a loan or mortgage or tries to rent an apartment, creditors take their credit score into account.

FICO recently announced its plans to include buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) loans in its scoring system. This change has caused concern and confusion among many consumers who are unsure of how it will impact their scores.

In this article, we'll explore the history of credit scoring, the bureaus that offer scores, and how they're calculated.