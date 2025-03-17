A.I.

Turns out people are using AI like a personal shopper

Living in a material world means of course retail is getting its gen-AI moment

By
Harri Weber
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Turns out people are using AI like a personal shopper
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
In This Story
ADBE+0.83%

People are increasingly treating generative-AI chatbots like personal shopping assistants, Adobe (ADBE+0.83%) said on Monday.

Suggested Reading

Nvidia's stock slips ahead of Jensen Huang's GTC keynote
Starbucks has to pay California driver $50 million over hot tea spill
Elon Musk on why Tesla's Optimus robots look like the 'creepy robots' from a Will Smith movie
DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Nvidia's stock slips ahead of Jensen Huang's GTC keynote
Starbucks has to pay California driver $50 million over hot tea spill
Elon Musk on why Tesla's Optimus robots look like the 'creepy robots' from a Will Smith movie
DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The software and research firm surveyed 5,000 U.S. consumers and found that 39% have turned to AI for online shopping help, while 53% said they intended to do so this year. However, this doesn’t mean ChatGPT research typically ends with a purchase.

Advertisement

Related Content

Adobe stock is riding AI hype to its best day since 2020
Adobe has a bunch of new AI tools — and a Microsoft partnership

Related Content

Adobe stock is riding AI hype to its best day since 2020
Adobe has a bunch of new AI tools — and a Microsoft partnership

Instead, while traffic from the latest evolution of chatbots “show 8 percent higher engagement,” such visitors are also “9 percent less likely to convert compared to other sources of traffic” as of Feb. 2025, Adobe said, citing its analysis of “1 trillion” U.S. retail site visits.

Advertisement

In other words, Generative AI today seems more like a tool for window shoppers than a boon for retailers, but this dynamic could flip. According to Adobe, that 9% figure “has improved significantly from July 2024, when the same number was 43 percent.” The software giant elaborated: “The conversion gap reinforces that AI is being utilized during the research and consideration stage, in advance of when shoppers are ready to hit the buy button.” But, it added, the closing gap “shows that consumers are also increasingly comfortable completing a transaction directly after an AI-powered chat experience.”

Advertisement

When shoppers turn to AI tools, Adobe found they mostly do so for general research (55%), followed by product recommendations (47%), deal hunting (43%), gift ideas (35%), finding “unique products” (35%), and drafting lists (33%).

Another interesting wrinkle in the report is that website traffic linked to AI tools typically comes from desktops and laptops (86%), rather than smartphones. Adobe explains that this preference sharply contrasts the broader, longstanding trend in e-commerce, “where desktop share-of-visits came in at just 34 percent during the same time period.”