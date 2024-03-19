Gildan Activewear's board is putting the company up for sale — and the stock is jumping

Board members at Canadian clothing company Gildan Activewear Inc. are exploring a potential sale of the clothing maker.



Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Shares of the Canadian manufacturer jumped by more than 10% on news of the potential buyout.

Advertisement

The Montreal, Canada-based Gildan has assembled a special board committee to evaluate its options, Simon Beauchemin, a Gildan spokesperson said in a statement to Bloomberg. The company has “several” potential buyers, he added.

Advertisement

While deliberations are ongoing, there is no guarantee that a deal will be made.

In the meantime, Gildan Activewear is turning to advice from firms including Goldman Sachs, RBC Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Group, a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke to the publication, said.



Advertisement

The potential buyers remain anonymous, but a number “expressed an interest,” of a “potential friendly transaction with Gildan.”

Talks of a deal also come at a time when the company’s board has been going tit-for-tat with investors over the ousting of its chief executive officer Glenn Chamandy in December.

Advertisement

On May 28, the company plans to hold its annual shareholder meeting to discuss whether it will reinstate Chamandy as CEO and replace a majority of its board members.

Gildan Activewear is the owner of once beloved North American retailer American Apparel.

