GM is going back to hybrids. It's been here before

Amid a one-two punch of an industry-wide sales slowdown for EVs and struggles to get production of its own EV under control, GM went and did something surprising: the company listened. Mere days after calls from its dealerships for hybrids, GM CEO Marry Barra announced the company would be bringing back hybrids in a recent earnings call. Obviously this change has been in the works for weeks, though she didn’t give any other details.
Before these new hybrid models come to market — whenever they are — we thought now would be the perfect time to look back at GMs other brief attempts at hybrids. As of now, the company has just one hybrid in the Chevy Corvette E-Ray. Other than that, a hybrid hasn’t been sold in any of the company’s divisions since at least 2019 — the last year Chevy offered both the Volt PHEV and the Malibu mild hybrid. Here’s a look at the company’s hybrid offerings over the last 20 years.