Goliath Film & Media Holdings (GFMH) reports earnings

Goliath Film & Media Holdings (GFMH0.00% ) has submitted its Form 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing total assets of $3,136, an increase from $437 as of April 30, 2024. Total liabilities increased to $113,788 from $101,039 in the same period.

Goliath Film & Media Holdings reported film production revenue of $0 for the three months ended January 31, 2025, compared to $47,674 in the same quarter the previous year. The decrease is attributed to the absence of distribution fees from Mar Vista.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $8,017, a decrease from $9,562 in the previous year, primarily due to reduced consulting services and other operating expenses.

The company reported a net loss of $8,017 for the quarter, compared to a net income of $38,112 in the previous year. The loss is primarily due to the lack of revenue from film distribution.

For the nine months ended January 31, 2025, Goliath Film & Media Holdings reported revenues of $32,726, down from $47,674 in the same period the previous year. Operating expenses increased to $42,776 from $31,143, mainly due to higher professional fees.

The company had a net loss of $10,050 for the nine months ended January 31, 2025, compared to net income of $16,531 in the previous year.

Goliath Film & Media Holdings' cash at the end of the period was $3,136, an increase from $437 at the beginning of the period. The increase in cash was primarily due to advances from related parties.

The filing also discusses the company's reliance on related party transactions for working capital and the absence of any significant contractual obligations or off-balance sheet arrangements.

Goliath Film & Media Holdings continues to focus on the development and distribution of digital content, with an emphasis on niche markets within the entertainment industry.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Goliath Film & Media Holdings quarterly 10-Q report dated March 10, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.