The case against Google, Nvidia's chip win, and Mark Zuckerberg's AI friends: Tech news roundup

About
Tech & Innovation

The case against Google, Nvidia's chip win, and Mark Zuckerberg's AI friends: Tech news roundup

Plus, Facebook stole our reporter's book to train its AI. The insult wasn’t the money

Image for article titled The case against Google, Nvidia&#39;s chip win, and Mark Zuckerberg&#39;s AI friends: Tech news roundup
Photo: Nathan Howard (Getty Images), Jemal Countess / Stringer (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Sean M. Haffey (Getty Images), Peter Nicholls (Getty Images), Jack Taylor (Getty Images), David Ramos (Getty Images), Image: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
Facebook stole my book to train its AI. The insult wasn’t the money

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Photo: Nathan Howard (Getty Images)

It started with an email from my literary agent.

“You might’ve heard about LibGen and books being used to train AI,” she wrote. “A search of the database shows that Poe for Your Problems is on the list.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says San Francisco is so back — thanks to AI

Image for article titled The case against Google, Nvidia&#39;s chip win, and Mark Zuckerberg&#39;s AI friends: Tech news roundup
Photo: Jemal Countess / Stringer (Getty Images)

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said AI has revived a dying San Francisco that many thought wouldn’t recover from the pandemic.

“It’s because of AI that San Francisco is back,” Huang said while speaking to Jacob Helberg, Trump’s undersecretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, at The Hill & Valley Forum.

Nvidia and other chipmakers are getting a big win as Trump kills the ‘AI diffusion rule’

Image for article titled The case against Google, Nvidia&#39;s chip win, and Mark Zuckerberg&#39;s AI friends: Tech news roundup
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

The U.S. government plans to withdraw a rule introduced under the Biden administration that had aimed to restrict exports of advanced AI chips — a policy that had posed challenges for major semiconductor companies like Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD).

What the case against Google is really about

Image for article titled The case against Google, Nvidia&#39;s chip win, and Mark Zuckerberg&#39;s AI friends: Tech news roundup
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

The government is finally moving to break up Google’s search monopoly — just as the real battle has shifted to artificial intelligence.

First search, now ads: How Google could be forced to break up its empire

Image for article titled The case against Google, Nvidia&#39;s chip win, and Mark Zuckerberg&#39;s AI friends: Tech news roundup
Image: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

The Department of Justice wants Google (GOOGL) to clear more than just its cache. In a pair of antitrust lawsuits happening right now, the federal government is looking to spin off key pillars of the tech giant’s empire — namely its ad tech business and Chrome browser.

Mark Zuckerberg wants you to have more friends — but AI friends

Image for article titled The case against Google, Nvidia&#39;s chip win, and Mark Zuckerberg&#39;s AI friends: Tech news roundup
Photo: Sean M. Haffey (Getty Images)

Meta’s (META) Mark Zuckerberg built his career on the idea that you have friends. Now he’s concerned that you don’t have enough, so he’d like to invent some for you.

Amazon’s robotaxi company Zoox recalls driverless software after crash

Image for article titled The case against Google, Nvidia&#39;s chip win, and Mark Zuckerberg&#39;s AI friends: Tech news roundup
Image: Zoox

Amazon’s robotaxi company Zoox (AMZN) issued a voluntary software recall following a crash in Las Vegas.

Zoox said in a post on Tuesday that it made the decision after an incident where one of its unoccupied robotaxis hit a passenger vehicle in Las Vegas, Nevada. “No injuries were reported, and only minor damage occurred to both vehicles,” the company said.

Apple wants to move to AI-powered search — and Google stock sinks 8%

Image for article titled The case against Google, Nvidia&#39;s chip win, and Mark Zuckerberg&#39;s AI friends: Tech news roundup
Photo: Peter Nicholls (Getty Images)

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is exploring how to incorporate AI-powered search engines on its devices — and it’s sending Google’s (GOOGL) share price tumbling.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, revealed that the company is “actively looking at” how to fold AI into its existing Safari browser, Bloomberg reports. The comments were made during Cue’s testimony in the U.S. Justice Department’s lawsuit against Alphabet Inc. on Wednesday.

Celsius founder sentenced to 12 years in prison

Image for article titled The case against Google, Nvidia&#39;s chip win, and Mark Zuckerberg&#39;s AI friends: Tech news roundup
Photo: Jack Taylor (Getty Images)

The founder of cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday.

Alex Mashinsky, the company’s former CEO, pleaded guilty to securities fraud and commodities fraud in December.

Federal prosecutors said Mashinsky artificially boosted the value of Celsius’ Cel token and profited more than $48 million as a result. Prosecutors led by U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton also said Mashinsky misled customers about Celsius’ safety.

Cisco has joined the quantum computing race

Image for article titled The case against Google, Nvidia&#39;s chip win, and Mark Zuckerberg&#39;s AI friends: Tech news roundup
Photo: David Ramos (Getty Images)

Cisco Systems (CSCO) became the latest tech company to announce a new quantum computing chip, following similar announcements in recent months from Google, IBM, and Microsoft. With each new development, the timeline for the technology to scale up and see use in real-world situations gets shorter and shorter.

