Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says San Francisco is so back — thanks to AI

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said AI has revived a dying San Francisco that many thought wouldn’t recover from the pandemic.

“It’s because of AI that San Francisco is back,” Huang said while speaking to Jacob Helberg, Trump’s undersecretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, at The Hill & Valley Forum.

“Anybody who lives in San Francisco, you’ll know what I’m talking about. Just about everybody evacuated San Francisco,” he said, “Now it’s thriving again. It’s all because of AI.”

A 2024 article from The San Francisco Standard called AI companies San Francisco’s “most desired tenants.” It cited a JLL (JLL) report that found AI companies leased north of 1.7 million square feet of office space since 2022, when ChatGPT was released.

Chris Pham, senior analyst at JLL, predicted a continued AI boom in the city, likening it to the invention of electricity, instead of just another new industry.

In his remarks with Helberg, Huang acknowledged that as AI progresses, “new jobs will be created, some jobs will be lost, and every job will be changed.”

“It’s not AI that’s going to take your job. It’s not AI that’s going to destroy your company,” he said, encouraging widespread adoption of the technology. “It’s the company and the person who uses AI that’s going to take your job. And so that’s something to internalize.”