Breaking up Google, Elon Musk's AI startup, Boeing's Starliner stuck in space: Tech news roundup

Lockheed Martin (LMT) said Thursday it would acquire a satellite maker, sending the struggling company’s stock down by more than 40%.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based aerospace and defense company will acquire Terran Orbital (LLAP) for 25 cents per share in cash and retire the company’s existing debt. The deal is valued at about $450 million — less than the $600 million bid it made in March —and is expected to close in the fourth quarter. It will also create a $30 million capital facility to fund Terran as the deal finalizes.

