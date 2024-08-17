Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Breaking up Google, Elon Musk's AI startup, Boeing's Starliner stuck in space: Tech news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Tech & Innovation

Breaking up Google, Elon Musk's AI startup, Boeing's Starliner stuck in space: Tech news roundup

Plus, Trump is a big fan of Musk and Tesla’s ‘incredible’ electric cars — but not all EVs

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Breaking up Google, Elon Musk&#39;s AI startup, Boeing&#39;s Starliner stuck in space: Tech news roundup
Photo: Apu Gomes (Getty Images), Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images), Chris O’Meara (AP), Erik S. Lesser (Getty Images), Brendon Thorne (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Apu Gomes (Getty Images), Liu Guanguan/China News Service/VCG (Getty Images), Eric Thaye (Getty Images), Image: Michael Ciaglo (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Tesla shareholders are asking its board to invest $5 billion in Elon Musk’s AI startup

Tesla shareholders are asking its board to invest $5 billion in Elon Musk’s AI startup

Tesla CEO and xAI founder Elon Musk
Tesla CEO and xAI founder Elon Musk
Photo: Apu Gomes (Getty Images)

A group of almost 1,400 Tesla shareholders is asking the electric vehicle maker’s board to invest at least $5 billion in xAI, the artificial intelligence firm founded by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Google lost a big antitrust lawsuit. Now it might get broken up

Google lost a big antitrust lawsuit. Now it might get broken up

Google
Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Google (GOOGL) lost a consequential antitrust battle last week over the dominance of its search engine— but it could be just the beginning of major upheaval at the tech giant.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Donald Trump is a big fan of Elon Musk and Tesla’s ‘incredible’ electric cars — but not all EVs

Donald Trump is a big fan of Elon Musk and Tesla’s ‘incredible’ electric cars — but not all EVs

Former President and Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump.
Former President and Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump.
Image: Michael Ciaglo (Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump on Monday complimented Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s “great product” —but maintained his opposition to the electric vehicle industry.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

A SpaceX makeover might be the only way Boeing’s Starliner crew gets home

A SpaceX makeover might be the only way Boeing’s Starliner crew gets home

NASA astronauts Suni Williams, left, and Butch Wilmore wearing their Boeing space suits
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, left, and Butch Wilmore wearing their Boeing space suits
Photo: Chris O’Meara (AP)

NASA gave another non-update to the media on its crewed Boeing CST-100 Starliner mission. The agency still doesn’t know when astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will come home from the International Space Station, and it doesn’t have a firm date for when it will make a decision on the matter. However, NASA did let slip a development that could potentially crank up a massive source of embarrassment for Boeing.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

A satellite maker’s stock fell 40% after Lockheed Martin said it would buy it

A satellite maker’s stock fell 40% after Lockheed Martin said it would buy it

Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin
Photo: Erik S. Lesser (Getty Images)

Lockheed Martin (LMT) said Thursday it would acquire a satellite maker, sending the struggling company’s stock down by more than 40%.

Advertisement

The Bethesda, Maryland-based aerospace and defense company will acquire Terran Orbital (LLAP) for 25 cents per share in cash and retire the company’s existing debt. The deal is valued at about $450 million — less than the $600 million bid it made in March —and is expected to close in the fourth quarter. It will also create a $30 million capital facility to fund Terran as the deal finalizes.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Are electric cars and trucks too heavy for America’s bridges and roads?

Are electric cars and trucks too heavy for America’s bridges and roads?

Electric vehicles are, generally, heavier than their gasoline-powered counterparts. Hyundai’s electric Kona is about 19% heavier than its conventional equivalent.
Electric vehicles are, generally, heavier than their gasoline-powered counterparts. Hyundai’s electric Kona is about 19% heavier than its conventional equivalent.
Photo: Brendon Thorne (Getty Images)

Electric vehicles are heavy — there’s no doubt about that. But will they actually devastate America’s highways and bridges?

Advertisement

“Little things that a lot of people don’t talk about — the weight of an [electric] truck is two-and-a-half times heavier,” than gas-powered trucks, former president Donald Trump said Thursday, repeating claims he previously made in June as part of a longer spiel full of incorrect information. “You would have to rebuild every bridge in this country” if everyone in the country drove an EV, he said.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

The Tesla Cybertruck is selling better than any of its peers

The Tesla Cybertruck is selling better than any of its peers

A Tesla Cybertruck sits on a lot at a Tesla dealership on April 15, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Once again, the Tesla Cybertruck is the best-selling vehicle that costs over $100,000. Hurray. It’s a pretty impressive fete when you consider how deeply divisive the truck is. It was part of a wider trend in July of high-priced pickup trucks moving the average transaction price needle across the country.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Elon Musk’s political views won’t help Tesla

Elon Musk’s political views won’t help Tesla

Image for article titled Breaking up Google, Elon Musk&#39;s AI startup, Boeing&#39;s Starliner stuck in space: Tech news roundup
Photo: Apu Gomes (Getty Images)

Elon Musk and the company that made him a household name have been at odds recently. There was the pay package debacle, the time Musk threatened to take the AI wing and leave, his recent weird waffling over climate change — Musk and Tesla (TSLA) are far from seeing eye to eye. Now, that even extends to preferences in political action, according to Reuters:

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Intel just dumped its stake in chip maker Arm

Intel just dumped its stake in chip maker Arm

Intel
Photo: Liu Guanguan/China News Service/VCG (Getty Images)

Intel (INTC) sold its entire stake in British semiconductor firm Arm Holdings (ARM) last quarter amid a cost-cutting push.

Advertisement

Regulatory documents filed Tuesday show the Santa Clara, California-based tech firm no longer has any holdings in Arm. As of May, Intel held roughly 1.18 million shares of the company.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

The truth behind those ‘Speed Limit Enforced By Aircraft’ signs

The truth behind those ‘Speed Limit Enforced By Aircraft’ signs

Law enforcement take off in a helicopter near a white van in a parking lot
Law enforcement take off in a helicopter near a white van in a parking lot that is being investigated for a possible connection to the earlier Monterey Park mass shooting on January 22, 2023 in Torrance, California.
Photo: Eric Thaye (Getty Images)

As a kid, I distinctly remember sitting in the back of my family’s 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan and seeing “speed limit enforced by aircraft” signs on the side of the road. I never knew how this actually worked, so I always imagined Snoopy flying a biplane and gunning down speeding cars, but the reality is a lot less exciting, and it’s incredibly inefficient and ineffective.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12