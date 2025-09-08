Logo
News

How to make Quartz a 'preferred source' in your Google searches

Google's new feature allows you to choose which news sites you want to see. Here's how to add Quartz

ByBen Kesslen
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Google

Looking for accurate, incisive, and reliable news about business, technology, markets, the economy, and more? Make Quartz a preferred source on Google.

Suggested Reading

Americans are getting tired of capitalism
Trump team’s trade war concession: Not everything can be made in America
Gen Z workers are getting axed at tech companies — and fast

Here's what to know and how to do it.

Related Content

How to make Quartz a 'preferred source' in your Google searches
The iPhone is reportedly going skinny. But Apple’s bigger AI story still looks unfinished

What is a 'preferred source' on Google?

Google unveiled a new feature last month that allows users to choose which news sites they want to see in their "Top Stories" tab.

"Everyone has their own preferences about where and how they get their news, so we're launching a new feature in Search that lets you customize your experience,” Google said.

When you set a preferred source, it will come up more often in your search results, especially if the site has published something recently.

How to make Quartz a 'preferred source" on Google

Adjusting your settings is pretty simple. Once you’re logged into your Google account, search for a news story in Google.

You’ll see the “Top Stories” header come up. Click the icon to its right.

Screenshot: Google

A screen will then pop up that asks you to “choose your preferred sources.” Put Quartz in the search bar, click the box for our site, and, voila, you’re done!

Screenshot: Google

Once you refresh, you’ll see more stories from our site, and whatever other websites you add to your “preferred sources."

Screenshot: Google


📬 Sign up for the Daily Brief

Our free, fast and fun briefing on the global economy, delivered every weekday morning.