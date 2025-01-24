Google is ramping up its fight against fake reviews

This story incorporates reporting from Tech Digest, devdiscourse and The Associated Press on MSN.com.



Google has announced an intensified crackdown on fake reviews in the United Kingdom. This pledge follows a thorough investigation by the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The commitment is part of a broader effort to ensure consumers are not misled by fabricated online ratings. The CMA has emphasized the importance of this initiative, highlighting the widespread influence of online reviews on consumer behavior in the U.K.

Research conducted by the CMA reveals that online reviews significantly impact U.K. consumer spending, with as much as £23 billion ($29 billion) in purchases driven by these evaluations. As such, ensuring the authenticity of reviews is crucial to maintaining consumer trust. Google’s newest measures aim to identify and penalize businesses and individuals engaging in manipulative practices that distort the trustworthiness of star ratings.

With 89% of consumers relying on online reviews to guide their purchasing decisions, Google’s continued vigilance is seen as a necessary step to protect consumer interests. The CMA, tasked with overseeing market fairness, previously began investigations into major players like Amazon and Google in 2021 to address this concern. Google’s latest efforts align with the CMA’s broader objective of enhancing market transparency.

The CMA’s proactive approach is bolstered by new enforcement powers secured through the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act. Beginning in April, the authority will have the means to independently identify and penalize breaches of consumer law. This increased regulatory capacity will be key in holding companies accountable and ensuring compliance with consumer protection standards.

Google’s commitment to curbing fake reviews is a response to the CMA’s findings and pressures. The tech giant has agreed to implement stricter controls to deter deceitful review practices. However, the CMA has emphasized monitoring progress closely. Should Google fail to deliver on its promises, the authority is prepared to take decisive action, utilizing its new powers to impose substantial fines.

The collaboration between Google and the CMA represents a significant advancement in the ongoing battle against fraudulent online practices. By focusing on the elimination of fake reviews, both entities aim to bolster the integrity of the digital marketplace, thereby preserving consumer trust and ensuring fair competition among businesses.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.