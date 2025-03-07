Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) reports earnings

In This Story GWRE -5.25%

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE-5.25% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, reporting total revenue of $289.48 million, an increase from $240.90 million in the same quarter the previous year. Subscription and support revenue increased to $177.84 million from $131.64 million, while license revenue decreased to $63.69 million from $71.08 million.

Cost of revenue for the quarter was $110.33 million, representing 38% of total revenue, compared to 42% in the same quarter of the previous year. This decrease in cost ratio is attributed to improved cloud operations and efficiencies.

The company reported a gross profit of $179.15 million for the quarter, compared to $142.41 million in the previous year, with the increase attributed to higher subscription revenue.

Operating expenses increased to $167.43 million from $154.82 million, primarily due to higher personnel costs and investments in research and development.

Net loss for the quarter was $37.28 million, compared to a net income of $9.69 million in the previous year. The loss was impacted by a $53.27 million expense related to the retirement of a portion of the 2025 Convertible Senior Notes.

Guidewire's cash flow from operating activities was $23.69 million, while cash used in investing and financing activities was $130.52 million and $259.92 million, respectively.

The company has a working capital of $919.45 million as of January 31, 2025. Guidewire continues to focus on expanding its cloud-based services and enhancing its product offerings.

The filing discusses various risks, including reliance on a small number of customers for a significant portion of revenue, competition in the software market, and the impact of global economic conditions.

Guidewire does not anticipate cash dividend payments to common stockholders in the near future.

The company identified potential risks related to data security, privacy concerns, and compliance with evolving regulations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining robust cybersecurity measures.

Guidewire continues to invest in its workforce and technology to support its growth strategy and meet customer demands.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Guidewire Software Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated March 7, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.