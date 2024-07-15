Markets

Gun stocks are spiking after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Shares of gun makers saw double-digit increases after the former president survived a shooting over the weekend

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Gun stocks are spiking after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)
In This Story
RGR+0.06%SWBI-0.22%POWW+4.58%

Shares of major gunmakers such as Sturm, Ruger & Company, and Smith & Wesson Brands surged on Monday morning following the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Suggested Reading

Jerry Seinfeld's Porsche — driven by Steve McQueen — is going up for auction
Intel stock pops 8% because someone apparently wants to buy the troubled chipmaker
Walgreens' digital doors looked cool but were a $200 million disaster
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Jerry Seinfeld's Porsche — driven by Steve McQueen — is going up for auction
Intel stock pops 8% because someone apparently wants to buy the troubled chipmaker
Walgreens' digital doors looked cool but were a $200 million disaster
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

In the mid-day trading, gun makers and ammunition stocks Smith & Wesson Brands, Sturm Ruger & Company, and Ammo jumped 10%, 7%, and 18%, respectively.

Advertisement

Related Content

Trump Media stock sinks to another new low even as Donald Trump holds onto shares
'Trump Trade' explained, Trump Media and Bitcoin rise, BlackRock's old ad: Trump news roundup

Related Content

Trump Media stock sinks to another new low even as Donald Trump holds onto shares
'Trump Trade' explained, Trump Media and Bitcoin rise, BlackRock's old ad: Trump news roundup

After a mass shooting, gun stocks tend to rise, as some people buy more firearms out of fear that the availability of firearms will be restricted.

The attempted assassination of the Republican candidate is believed to have increased the likelihood of his victory in the U.S. elections, and investors are now placing bets on Trump’s win. PredictIt, an online betting site, increased bets on Trump’s election win from Friday’s 60 cents to 67 cents, while Joe Biden’s odds were 27 cents.