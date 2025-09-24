For decades, U.S. students have had an unlikely benefactor: their international classmates. At UC Berkeley, an out-of-state freshman pays nearly $38,000 more each year than a Californian. At the University of Michigan, that’s a $45,000 gap. Those premiums bankroll labs, centers, and the discount on in-state seats. Trump’s new $100,000 toll on H-1Bs — the visa many international graduates count on after school — adds a six-figure speed bump to the study-here, work-here pipeline and threatens to thin that cohort.

Fewer international students means fewer subsidies. And fewer subsidies mean higher costs for everyone else.

On Sept. 21, the Trump administration rolled out the six-figure fee via presidential proclamation, with immediate effect for new H-1B entrants applying from abroad. The rule doesn’t apply to visa renewals, and current H-1B holders can travel without owing the fee, but the signal to employers is hard to miss: Sponsorship just got expensive.

Immigration lawyers and business groups say a court fight is a near-certainty; the question is whether a president can impose a price tag of that magnitude without standard fee rulemaking. But even if an injunction arrives, a large part of campus recruiting runs on expectations. Employers and admission offices are making decisions now, not when a judge rules. And when the payoff for a U.S. degree becomes less certain, the $40,000-a-year premium many nonresidents pay is a taller ask.

Universities care because tuition — especially from international students — is the lever that keeps the system running. California’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst says the University of California’s (UC) “core funds” for 2025–26 are about $10.8 billion, and more than half of that (roughly 53%) comes straight from what students pay. California isn’t exactly rolling in money that it wants to hand over to the state universities, but if you take a big chunk of international tuition out of the business model, what’s next? Somebody has to pay the bill.

International students contributed $43.8 billion to the U.S. economy last year and supported about 378,000 jobs, according to NAFSA. And unlike domestic students, most international undergrads aren’t eligible for federal grants or subsidized loans, and institutional aid is thinner and more selective. Open Doors’ funding table shows that 81.4% list “personal and family” as their primary source of support. In practice, that means far fewer discounts and more checks close to the sticker price — the $65,000–$70,000 all-in totals that make bursars breathe easier.

If the H-1B calculus chills demand even modestly, the education budget fallout could land on everyone else.

The price of the pipeline Tuition is messy. International tuition can be messier. But the basic math behind the resident discount is simple: Students arrive on F-1 visas. After graduation, they slide into Optional Practical Training (OPT) — up to a year for most fields, up to three years for STEM — while they shoot their shot at the H-1B lottery. If they land an H-1B, the ladder extends: stable employment, a path to a green card, and a life plotted in more than semester increments.

That path — degree to OPT to H-1B to green card to citizenship — is what can make a $60,000–$80,000 annual tuition look like an “investment” rather than a sunk cost for a family abroad. If the U.S. government puts a $100,000 toll booth in the middle of that road, suddenly the math falters.

The international student pipeline has been running hot. In 2024, the government’s SEVIS database logged 1.58 million active student visas, up more than 5% from the year before. That’s more international students on campus — and more tuition checks close to list price. This fall, UC San Diego admitted 7,428 international first-year students — the school’s highest number in 30 years — but warned that it expected fewer to enroll because of federal policy volatility.

Public flagships are unusually exposed because they can’t quietly paper over the international revenue gap. Private universities have more levers — endowment draws, bespoke aid, back-channel discounts. Public schools operate in the daylight. Their tuition sheets are public. Their aid formulas are rigid. Their higher-ed oversight boards are skeptical of anything that looks like an unfunded promise dressed up as strategy. If the promise of a U.S. degree and a path to a green card looks shaky, the checks stop coming from abroad. And when those checks stop coming, so does the quiet subsidy that’s been cushioning everyone else’s bill. University chief financial officers can try to fill in the gaps with domestic out-of-state recruits (a limited pool), philanthropy (a stopgap), or cuts (unpopular).

At UC-like prices, a thousand fewer nonresident undergrads would wipe out about $37.6 million in supplemental tuition — before base tuition, housing, or dining are counted. If that gets compounded across several enrollment cycles, the hole gets deep. Fast.

What happens when pathways vanish? For an idea of how quickly international demand can vanish, look at Canada and the United Kingdom. Canada capped new study permits in 2024, then ratcheted the ceiling down again this year to about 437,000 — a cut on top of a cut. Canadian universities that had grown dependent on full-pay international students watched approvals collapse, and some scrambled to plug gaping budget holes. The U.K. took a different approach: In 2024, it barred most master’s students from bringing dependents. Applications from India, Nigeria, and Bangladesh — three of the U.K. education system’s biggest markets — dropped hard, and overall student visas fell.

Many U.S. systems have already been nudging prices higher to patch structural gaps. The California State University system — a 23-campus network separate from the UC system — approved 6% annual tuition increases for five years beginning in fall 2024. That vote predated the H-1B fee. It also telegraphed that when nonstate revenue wobbles, regents and trustees reach for the tuition knob first. When Washington adds a six-figure levy that trims full-pay demand at the margins, the knob turns further.

The pitch from the fee’s defenders is that the $100,000 bill protects domestic workers and deters visa abuse. The thinking goes that fewer H-1Bs means more jobs for Americans. Reality is less tidy. The most likely corporate response isn’t to replace a data analyst in San Jose, California, with a domestic hire in San Jose, California. The more likely response is to move that job posting to a country that doesn’t charge a six-figure toll and to reserve U.S. sponsorship for only the rarefied, top-pay offers that will still clear the higher bar.

While that’s a labor-policy choice, whether intended or not, it doubles as a tuition-policy choice, because it weakens the sales pitch that underwrites the resident discount.

The $100,000 toll may be aimed at employers, not students, but employers are the bridge that makes the degree worth the investment. And the first read from Wall Street isn’t subtle: JPMorgan researchers figure the fee could mean roughly 5,500 fewer work authorizations a month, with the steepest drop in petitions filed abroad — the very lane many new grads count on. Fewer authorizations could echo backward into application season, into a family’s ROI calculation, into whether the next $65,000 tuition payment ever gets wired.

The proposed shift to a wage-weighted H-1B selection for the 2026 lottery would tilt the funnel toward higher-paying roles and firms — and, by extension, toward a narrower set of graduates and majors. DHS’ own math says the change would push hundreds of millions of dollars in additional wages to H-1B workers as soon as fiscal 2026, rising to around $2 billion annually later in the decade.

That might be great if you’re a Caltech-trained chip designer fielding a top-tier offer from one of the trillion-dollar tech companies. It’s less great if you’re a civil engineer, a hospital technologist, or a midwestern manufacturer that’s trying to recruit beyond the coasts. The very top of the market will keep sponsoring. The tier that props up OPT hiring out of dozens of public universities will blink first.

Sticker shock travels fast The decisions that set the 2026-27 enrollment and hiring seasons happen this winter and spring. The fee is already in effect for new entrants from abroad. The wage-weighted selection could be finalized on a similar horizon. The families making deposits won’t parse Federal Register footnotes; they’ll respond to incentives. If the U.S. looks like a pricier, riskier path, Canada, the U.K., India, and China look less like consolation prizes and more like a safer bet.

A $100,000 H-1B toll — paired with a shift toward wage-weighted selection — lowers the expected payoff of a U.S. degree at exactly the moment families abroad are deciding whether to write another year’s worth of five-figure checks. It doesn’t take a collapse to change the outcome, just a nudge. And nudges are cheap to miss until the bill shows up.

If the H-1B levy holds, we’ll likely see a few moves. Some flagships will lean harder into recruiting domestic nonresidents who pay a premium but don’t need visas. Some will rethink growth plans for the master’s programs that are most dependent on work visa pathways. Some schools will raise prices: a little here in base tuition, a little there in mandatory fees, and maybe a quiet premium on lab-heavy majors.

There’s also a talent-chain effect that can’t be shrugged off in the lab. Foreign-born workers account for a large share of the U.S. doctorate-level STEM workforce; graduate programs rely on that pipeline to staff research, win grants, and spin out the startups that governors, chambers of commerce, and regional VCs all scramble to court. If a six-figure toll nudges early-career sponsorship toward only the richest employers or the most senior hires, more of that talent will never enroll — or will take their degrees somewhere that still offers a clean path from classroom to career. That’s a long-fuse problem with a short-fuse trigger.

When you tell a student from Mumbai that their shot at staying just got $100,000 more expensive, some peel off. When enough peel off, the bargain loosens. When the pathway after graduation gets narrower, the tuition before graduation gets heavier.