Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) reports earnings

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK+0.60%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
The filing includes financial statements and details about the company's operations, including its status as a bank holding company and financial holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act.
Hawthorn Bancshares owns all the capital stock of Hawthorn Bank, which operates 18 banking offices in Missouri. The bank offers a range of financial services, including checking and savings accounts, internet banking, and various loan products.
The filing reports that as of December 31, 2024, the company was in compliance with the Federal Reserve Board's capital adequacy guidelines, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.46%, a CET1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.49%, and a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.79%.
The company highlights its competitive environment, noting intense competition from other banks and financial institutions within its service areas in Missouri and eastern Kansas.
Hawthorn Bancshares also discusses regulatory considerations, including compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act, USA PATRIOT Act, and other financial regulations.
The filing outlines risks related to the company's business, including economic conditions in its market areas, interest rate changes, and credit risk management.
The company also addresses cybersecurity risks, detailing its governance and risk management strategies to protect against potential threats.
Hawthorn Bancshares reports that its common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'HWBK'.
The filing includes information on executive officers and directors, as well as details on the company's governance practices and compliance with regulatory requirements.
