HDFC Bank: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
MUMBAI, India (AP) — MUMBAI, India (AP) — HDFC Bank Ltd. (HDB) on Monday reported net income of $2.03 billion in its fiscal second quarter.

The Mumbai, India-based bank said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $13.01 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.02 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HDB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HDB

