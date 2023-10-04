Helen of Troy: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $27.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.74 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The personal and household products company posted revenue of $491.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $485.4 million.

Helen of Troy expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $9 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HELE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HELE