Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Money & Markets

Hingham Savings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Friday reported net income of $3.3 million in its third quarter.

The Hingham, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.32 per share.

Watch
How to maximize your winter travel budget | Your Wallet
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Winning portfolio moves amidst a market downturn | Smart Investing
Tuesday 1:14PM
The Israel-Hamas conflict's impact on Fed rate hike strategies | Smart Investing
Tuesday 1:08PM

The community bank posted revenue of $45.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIFS