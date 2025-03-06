Earnings Snapshots

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 6, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
HIPO+8.58%

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO+8.58%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Trump is postponing his tariffs on Mexico for one month, citing 'respect' for its president
The price to listen to Alex Cooper and Howard Stern on SiriusXM might change, thanks to tariffs
Trump's crypto venture piles up Ether and more ahead of White House Crypto Summit
Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing reports total generated premium of $1,336.1 million, up from $1,134.3 million in the previous year, driven by growth in the aggregator and builder channels.

Suggested Reading

Trump is postponing his tariffs on Mexico for one month, citing 'respect' for its president
The price to listen to Alex Cooper and Howard Stern on SiriusXM might change, thanks to tariffs
Trump's crypto venture piles up Ether and more ahead of White House Crypto Summit
Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Net earned premium increased to $272.5 million from $107.5 million, reflecting higher premium retention and improved reinsurance terms.

Advertisement

Related Content

Delta Air Lines is beefing up its in-flight menu with Shake Shack burgers
South by Southwest starts tomorrow. Here's what to watch

Related Content

Delta Air Lines is beefing up its in-flight menu with Shake Shack burgers
South by Southwest starts tomorrow. Here's what to watch

Hippo reported a gross loss ratio of 53%, improved from 71% the previous year, due to pricing and underwriting actions.

Advertisement

Net loss attributable to Hippo was $40.5 million, a significant improvement from a loss of $273.1 million in 2023.

Advertisement

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $43.5 million, down from $200.6 million in the prior year, reflecting increased revenue and improved loss ratios.

The company recorded a gain of $54.4 million from the sale of its subsidiaries, Mainsail and First Connect.

Advertisement

Hippo's Insurance-as-a-Service segment saw total generated premium increase to $617.6 million, with revenue rising to $99.5 million.

The Hippo Home Insurance Program segment reported a decrease in total generated premium to $282.9 million, but revenue increased to $236.4 million due to higher premium retention.

Advertisement

Hippo's Services segment reported total generated premium of $596.7 million, with revenue increasing to $48.2 million.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $197.6 million, with total assets of $1,543.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

Advertisement

The company continues to focus on managing risk through data and technology, with a gross loss ratio target of 1 in 250-year return period for catastrophic events.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Hippo Holdings Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 6, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.