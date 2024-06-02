The 5 most affordable cities for first-time home buyers — and the 5 least affordable

An old rule of thumb may not be so handy anymore.



First-time home buyers used to be told to look for properties that were about three times their annual income to help them gauge affordability. In the first quarter of 2024, however, home prices were five times higher than the income of potential first-time buyers, on average, across the U.S., according to NerdWallet’s latest First-Time Home Buyer Affordability Report.

The housing market is in a difficult spot right now: Home prices are stubbornly high, mortgage rates are on the rise, and inventory is low in markets throughout the country.

This is edging first-time buyers out of the market. The cohort made up just 26% of all home buyers in 2023 — a 34% drop from a year prior and the lowest on record, according to the National Association of Realtors.

These are the five most affordable cities for first-time home buyers and the five least affordable, based on how many times a potential buyer’s annual income home prices were during the first quarter of the year, according to NerdWallet.