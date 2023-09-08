Make business better.™️
Hooker Furniture: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Friday reported net income of $785,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $97.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOFT