Hooker Furniture: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Friday reported net income of $785,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $97.8 million in the period.

