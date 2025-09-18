Planning to buy a house? Here's why you'll want to wait until October

Planning to buy a house? Here's why you'll want to wait until October Mid-October sees lower prices, more houses and fewer buyers. And with mortgage rates dropping, this could be the ideal time to lock a deal in

It's been a rough year for homebuyers. Mortgage rates have been as high as 7% and average housing prices were still higher than $500,000 in the second quarter, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. But there could be good news around the corner.

Realtor.com has just issued its Best Time to Buy Report for 2025 and predicts that the week of Oct. 12-18 will be the optimal time for home buyers to make an offer.

"The 2025 housing market is giving buyers something they haven’t had in a long time: options,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com in a statement. "I expect this market momentum shift to magnify typical seasonal trends that favor homebuyers in the fall."

The optimal week varies in some areas New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, and Dallas all see buyer-friendly conditions a few weeks earlier, often in September, Realtor.com says Florida can peak in December.

So what makes that mid-October period so special? It comes down to a variety of factors.