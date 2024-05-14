Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
The 5 states with the most housing inventory — and the 5 states with the least

Economic Indicators

The market has been difficult for people looking to relocate — but there are some places where people may find more luck than others

By
Rocio Fabbro
Houses in a suburban neighborhood
Photo: Thomas Northcut (Getty Images)

There were 734,318 active home listings across the U.S. in April, just a 0.3% increase from a year earlier, according to residential data from Realtor.com.

The number of houses put up for sale varies widely between states, with some seeing a glut of housing inventory (and with it, stagnating prices), and others with a small fraction of homes available on the market in a given month.

Despite high mortgage rates, rising home prices, and constrained inventory on a national level, 24% of homebuyers searched to move to a different metro area between February and April, according to real estate company Redfin. The market has been difficult for people looking to relocate — but there are some places where people may find more luck than others.

These are the five states with the most active listings in April — and the five states with the least.

Florida

Florida

South Beach Miami
Aerial view of Miami Beach in Florida.
Photo: Nisian Hughes (Getty Images)

Florida has seen an influx of new developments, particularly in Cape Coral, North Port-Sarasota, and Fort Lauderdale. It topped the list in April, with an active listing count of 135,258 homes. Alafaya, Pasadena Hills, and Ocoee are considered the most competitive cities in the state when it comes to demand for housing, according to Redfin.

Texas

Texas

Dallas skyline
Dallas, Texas.
Photo: Danny Lehman (Getty Images)

The Lone Star State had 95,155 active listings last month — the second-highest in the country. The number of homes for sale surged 25% in McAllen, followed by a 20% rise in Dallas. Among the most competitive cities in the state for housing demand are Euless, Coppell, and The Colony, per Redfin.

California

California

Golden Gate bridge
The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California.
Photo: Steve Proehl (Getty Images)

California came in third, with 42,967 active listings in April. The number of homes sold in California fell 6.7% year-over-year in March, according to Redfin data, with a median home sale price of $899,500 — the highest in the country. Dublin, Fremont, and Santa Clara are the most competitive cities in the state.

New York

New York

Manhattan skyline
The Manhattan skyline in New York.
Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

New York had an active listing count of 30,661. The market in the state is unsurprisingly competitive, with 35.1% of homes sold above list price in March, up 5.4 percentage points year over year. The most competitive cities in the state for housing include Irondequoit, Ogden, and Victor.

Georgia

Georgia

Atlanta skyline at night
Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: Steve Kelley (Getty Images)

Rounding out the top five is Georgia, which had an active listing count of 30,374 as of April. Johns Creek, Holly Springs, and Dunwoody are the most competitive cities in terms of housing demand, Redfin found.

North Dakota

North Dakota

Downtown Fargo
Downtown Fargo, North Dakota.
Photo: Sanghwan Kim (Getty Images)

North Dakota had 1,676 active listings last month, putting it in 46th place out of the 50 U.S. states. The median list price in North Dakota is $355,000.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire

Aerial view of houses in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Photo: Thomas H. Mitchell (Getty Images)

New Hampshire saw 1,553 active listings in April. With nearly half of homes sold in March in the state going for above listing price, New Hampshire is among the most competitive states for housing demand. East Merrimack, Londonderry, and Derry are the most competitive cities in the state, according to Redfin.

Alaska

Alaska

Anchorage
Anchorage, Alaska.
Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Alaska counted 1,177 active listings last month, with Tanaina, Lakes, and Farm Loop among the most competitive cities in the state.

Vermont

Vermont

Montpelier
Montpelier, Vermont.
Photo: Pgiam (Getty Images)

With 1,135 active listings, Vermont came in second-to-last in terms of housing inventory last month. The most competitive cities in the state are South Burlington, Essex Junction, and Wells River.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island

Providence
Providence, Rhode Island.
Photo: Yiming Chen (Getty Images)

Rhode Island had the least active listings last month of all 50 U.S. states, with just 895 homes put up for sale in April. The state’s median sale price rose 13% year-over-year to $466,500 in March, with Harrisville, Cumberland Hill, and East Providence among the most competitive cities in the state.

