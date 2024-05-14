The 5 states with the most housing inventory — and the 5 states with the least

There were 734,318 active home listings across the U.S. in April, just a 0.3% increase from a year earlier, according to residential data from Realtor.com.



Advertisement

The number of houses put up for sale varies widely between states, with some seeing a glut of housing inventory (and with it, stagnating prices), and others with a small fraction of homes available on the market in a given month.

Despite high mortgage rates, rising home prices, and constrained inventory on a national level, 24% of homebuyers searched to move to a different metro area between February and April, according to real estate company Redfin. The market has been difficult for people looking to relocate — but there are some places where people may find more luck than others.

These are the five states with the most active listings in April — and the five states with the least.