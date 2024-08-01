What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Business News

These are the 10 fastest-growing housing markets in the U.S.

The three fastest-growing markets saw quadruple-digit growth over a 10 year span, StorageCafe found

By
Rocio Fabbro
Suburbs
Photo: Michael H (Getty Images)

Remote and flexible work has driven many Americans out of city centers and towards the suburbs. This has resulted in massive population booms in several once-quiet areas — and with it, a surge in housing developments.

While many cities haven’t been able to keep pace with the burgeoning demand for new developments to satisfy an influx of newcomers, several suburbs across the U.S. have done just that.

“In a landscape characterized by flexible work setups and the post-pandemic search for more space, suburban and exurban areas are growing faster than urban cores,” Doug Ressler, manager of business intelligence at Yardi Matrix, told StorageCafe.

“High-growth suburbs are emerging in areas with natural scenery, especially appealing to remote workers and retirees, as well as in places with high-performing schools near medium or large metro areas with strong job markets, even when that means paying a premium on housing,” he added.

StorageCafe, an online storage space marketplace, analyzed housing stock changes from 2013 to 2022 in roughly 4,100 American cities to determine which cities have kept up with the population boom. These are the 10 fastest-growing U.S. housing markets over that decade.

10. Palmview, Texas

McAllen
McAllen is the largest city in Hidalgo County, not far from Palmview.
Photo: Denis Tangney Jr (Getty Images)

Palmview, in the south of Texas along the U.S.-Mexico border, was the tenth fastest-growing housing market in the U.S. From 2013 to 2022, the city’s housing stock in the city grew 215%, StorageCafe found.

Meanwhile, Palmview’s population grew 175% during that same period.

9. Melissa, Texas

McKinney
Melissa is located in Collin County.
Photo: Mint Images (Getty Images)

Just outside of Dallas, Melissa saw a 228% jump in housing stock within the 10-year period, making it the ninth-fastest growing housing market in the country during that timeframe. Its population rose 192% between 2013 and 2022.

8. Celina, Texas

Celina
Old Celina park in Celina.
Photo: Wirestock (Getty Images)

And Celina, west of Melissa, came in eighth with a 10-year housing stock growth of 233%. The city’s population grew 237% within that same timeframe.

7. Horizon West, Florida

Orlando
Horizon West is located along the western edge of Orlando.
Photo: Michael Warren (Getty Images)

Horizon West, just outside of Orlando, saw its housing stock grow 234% between 2013 and 2022. In the same decade, the city’s population climbed 285%.

6. Niskayuna, New York

Nsikayuna
Trail in Niskayuna.
Photo: Shobeir Ansari (Getty Images)

Located not far from Albany, the housing stock in Niskayuna soared 368% in just 10 years, according to StorageCafe. At the same time, its population increased 319%.

5. Nocatee, Florida

Nocatee
Sunset in Nocatee.
Photo: Javier delPino (Getty Images)

Nocatee, part of the Jacksonville metropolitan area, saw its housing stock surge 382% from 2013 to 2022 — and its population grow 391%.

4. Woodbridge, Virginia

Woodbridge
Lake in Woodbridge.
Photo: Faraj Hamdan (Getty Images)

The city of Woodbridge was the fourth-fastest-growing housing market in the U.S. from 2013 to 2022, with a 692% rise in housing stock during that period. In that same period, the city saw an 838% surge in its population.

3. Fulshear, Texas

Fulshear
Fulshear is a suburb in western Houston.
Photo: Michael Clay Smith (Getty Images)

Coming in third is Fulshear, a bustling suburb on the western edge of Houston. Fulshear’s housing stock skyrocketed 1,138% over 10 years, while its population grew 1,200% in the same timespan.

2. Blackwells Mills, New Jersey

New Jersey
Blackwell Mills welcomed new residents pouring in from the NYC metro area.
Photo: Matteo Colombo (Getty Images)

The suburb of Blackwell Mills saw 1,980% growth in housing stock over the 10-year period measured by StorageCafe. Its population increased by a whopping 2,292%, with much of that driven by a pandemic-era exodus from the New York City metropolitan area, according to the report.

1. Vineyard, Utah

Provo
Vineyard falls between Salt Lake City and Provo, the third-largest city in Utah.
Photo: Denis Tangney Jr (Getty Images)

Vineyard had the fastest-growing housing market from 2013 to 2022, with a whopping 7,204% surge in housing stock. The city’s population grew by 7,054% in the same period. Much of this local growth was driven by the redevelopment of the former Geneva Steel mill, StorageCafe said.

