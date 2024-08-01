These are the 10 fastest-growing housing markets in the U.S.

Remote and flexible work has driven many Americans out of city centers and towards the suburbs. This has resulted in massive population booms in several once-quiet areas — and with it, a surge in housing developments.



Advertisement

While many cities haven’t been able to keep pace with the burgeoning demand for new developments to satisfy an influx of newcomers, several suburbs across the U.S. have done just that.

“In a landscape characterized by flexible work setups and the post-pandemic search for more space, suburban and exurban areas are growing faster than urban cores,” Doug Ressler, manager of business intelligence at Yardi Matrix, told StorageCafe.

“High-growth suburbs are emerging in areas with natural scenery, especially appealing to remote workers and retirees, as well as in places with high-performing schools near medium or large metro areas with strong job markets, even when that means paying a premium on housing,” he added.

StorageCafe, an online storage space marketplace, analyzed housing stock changes from 2013 to 2022 in roughly 4,100 American cities to determine which cities have kept up with the population boom. These are the 10 fastest-growing U.S. housing markets over that decade.