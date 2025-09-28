How do you freeze your credit? Learn how to freeze your credit, protect your identity, and manage your accounts with Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion

Freezing your credit is a practical step to protect your financial identity. It prevents lenders and businesses from accessing your credit report without your permission. This is different from closing accounts, which shut down your existing credit lines, or credit monitoring, which only alerts you after suspicious activity occurs. A credit freeze stops most new accounts from being opened in your name, reducing the risk of fraud before it happens.

Many people worry that a freeze will harm their credit score. Fortunately, it doesn't. Your existing credit accounts remain active, your payment history is untouched, and lenders can't penalize you simply because you've frozen your credit. It's a tool used for protection, not a reflection of your financial health.

Freezing your credit is relatively simple — it can be done online, and it usually takes just a few minutes. Once it's in place, you have peace of mind knowing that your credit report is locked against unauthorized access. You can still use your credit cards and manage your accounts normally.