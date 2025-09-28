How do you freeze your credit?
Learn how to freeze your credit, protect your identity, and manage your accounts with Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion
Freezing your credit is a practical step to protect your financial identity. It prevents lenders and businesses from accessing your credit report without your permission. This is different from closing accounts, which shut down your existing credit lines, or credit monitoring, which only alerts you after suspicious activity occurs. A credit freeze stops most new accounts from being opened in your name, reducing the risk of fraud before it happens.
Many people worry that a freeze will harm their credit score. Fortunately, it doesn't. Your existing credit accounts remain active, your payment history is untouched, and lenders can't penalize you simply because you've frozen your credit. It's a tool used for protection, not a reflection of your financial health.
Freezing your credit is relatively simple — it can be done online, and it usually takes just a few minutes. Once it's in place, you have peace of mind knowing that your credit report is locked against unauthorized access. You can still use your credit cards and manage your accounts normally.
Reasons to freeze your credit
A credit freeze is used for several reasons:
- Fraud. Freezing credit helps prevent criminals from opening new accounts using your personal information.
- Data breaches. If a company you use suffers a breach, freezing your credit limits the damage that can result from stolen data.
- Peace of mind. For many, the simple act of freezing credit reduces stress and reassures them that their financial identity is more secure.
It helps to understand the difference between a credit freeze, a fraud alert, and a credit lock. A fraud alert notifies lenders that you may be a victim of fraud and usually lasts 90 days.
A credit lock works similarly to a freeze but is generally offered by a private company and may require a monthly fee. Freezes are federally regulated, free, and offer strong protection, making them the go-to choice for many people.
Is freezing your credit the right move?
Freezing credit is highly effective, but not always necessary. Understanding the benefits and drawbacks will help you decide:
Pros
- Prevents unauthorized access. Criminals can't open new accounts in your name while a freeze is active.
- No impact on existing credit accounts. Your current loans and credit cards continue to function normally.
- Free to freeze and unfreeze. Federal law requires the three major credit bureaus to provide this service at no cost.
Cons
- Inconvenient if you need to apply for credit. You must temporarily lift the freeze before applying for a mortgage, car loan, or new credit card.
- Doesn't protect against all forms of fraud. Tax fraud, medical identity theft, and scams that don't require a credit check can still occur.
The process of lifting a freeze is straightforward, but it adds a step when you need new credit. By understanding this minor inconvenience, you can make a fully informed decision about whether freezing your credit fits your needs.
How to freeze your credit at all three bureaus
Freezing credit requires separate actions with Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion. You can't freeze all three with a single request. Each bureau will ask for some basic information to verify your identity.
What you'll need:
- Full name, Social Security number, date of birth.
- Current and past addresses.
- Copy of government-issued ID.
- Proof of address, such as a utility bill or bank statement.
Experian
You can freeze your credit online, by phone, or by mail. Online is the fastest method and usually takes minutes to complete. By phone, call 1‑888‑397‑3742. To freeze by mail, send your request with required documents to Experian Security Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013. You'll receive a PIN to manage your freeze.
Equifax
Equifax offers online, phone, and mail options. Visit equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/credit-freeze/to freeze online. By phone, call 1‑800‑685‑1111. To freeze by mail, send a request to Equifax Security Freeze, P.O. Box 105788, Atlanta, GA 30348‑5788. You'll get a PIN to temporarily or permanently lift your freeze when needed.
TransUnion
TransUnion allows online, phone, and mail freezes. Online requests made at transunion.com/credit-freeze are the fastest method. Phone requests can be made by calling 1‑888‑909‑8872. To freeze by mail, send documentation to TransUnion LLC, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016. A unique PIN is provided to control your freeze.
The process is secure, federally regulated, and designed for convenience. An online freeze typically takes only a few minutes, making it easy to quickly protect your credit.
How to unfreeze temporarily or permanently
Lifting a freeze is easier than many people think. You can choose a temporary or permanent unfreeze depending on your needs:
- Temporary lift. Useful if you're applying for new credit, renting an apartment, or seeking a job that requires a credit check. Specify the time period for the lift, usually from one day to several months. You can often set it for a single creditor or multiple creditors at once. This flexibility helps you maintain security while allowing specific transactions to go through without fully exposing your credit.
- Permanent removal. If you no longer want the freeze, you can remove it entirely. Enter your PIN or password to authorize the change. Once removed, your credit report becomes accessible to any legitimate requester immediately, which can simplify financial activities such as applying for new credit cards or loans.
Most freezes are managed through the online portals provided by each bureau. You enter your PIN or password and set the duration of the lift. It typically takes only minutes to process, so you can quickly regain access for legitimate credit activity. Some bureaus also offer phone or mail options if you prefer not to use online services, though these methods can take longer.
What happens after you freeze your credit
Freezing credit doesn't limit your everyday financial activity. Your current accounts continue to function normally, and you can still:
- Use credit cards. Existing lines of credit remain active for purchases and payments.
- Apply for jobs or rent housing. You can temporarily lift your freeze for background or credit checks.
- Get insurance quotes. Lenders and insurers can access your credit report when you authorize a temporary lift.
- Monitor accounts and bank statements. Freezing doesn't stop monitoring or alert services.
To further safeguard your identity, you might consider signing up for credit monitoring. While it's not required, monitoring provides alerts for suspicious activity that may occur outside the scope of a credit freeze.